Royal baby: What kind of mum will Meghan be?

The Duchess of Sussex has shown herself to be down-to-earth, hands on and chatty. We reckon that's the kind of mum she'll be, too.

We know the kind of bride she was, and the kind of wife she’s shaping up to be – indeed, the kind of royal she is: So far the Duchess of Sussex has proved to be open, friendly and, well, pretty normal.

So, with the announcement today that she and the Duke of Sussex – who have just arrived in Sydney for the start of their first royal tour together – are expecting their first child, we can’t help wondering what kind of mum Meghan will be.

Will her love of talking to people continue with trips to an NCT group? Will there be a baby sling rather than a fancy pram? We asked parenting experts what to expect…

A high street mum

Meghan’s already shown her penchant for high street brands by wearing clothes from & other stories and Marks & Spencer. Will she be more of a high street mum when it comes to her child’s clothes, too? Kate’s choices are often a bit more highbrow, but we’re hoping we’ll see Meghan dressing her little one in a bit of M&S.

Maternity nurse Lisa Clegg, AKA the Blissful Baby Expert, says: “To a certain extent Meghan and Harry get a lot more freedom of choice than Kate and William, because William’s children are heirs to the throne.” So there is scope for her to pick some unusual brands and designers – perhaps eco-friendly ones.

The idea of Kate’s loft being full of bags of clothes from her children ready for Meghan’s baby is not totally unrealistic either, adds Clegg. The difference being, these items would like be for wearing out of the spotlight. So baby Sussex might end up sporting one of Charlotte’s babygros, but probably not during a formal engagement.

“Meghan may have ideas, but until the baby comes it’ll be hard for her to anticipate,” says Clegg. “It also depends if it’s a boy or a girl. But she’s going to want to splash out, that’s the joy of it being your first baby.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are “very pleased” that Meghan is expecting a baby in the spring of 2019, Kensington Palace said (PA)

A vocal mum

She’s already spoken out on issues ranging from LGBT rights to feminism, and so it’s fairly likely Meghan will be something of an outspoken mum, too.

While her social media has of course been deleted (there won’t be any midnight tweets from the feeding chair), we can imagine she’ll still impart advice and personal experience.

Parenting coach Sue Atkins says: “She might talk about topics such as raising children realistically. Or for example, if she struggles with something, she’s likely to speak out about it to mums who look up to her.

“She has wisdom and experience and is a bit older than some new mums. When you are older you know your own mind and she’ll be able to bring that to her parenting.”

Meghan helps out at the Grenfell Community Kitchen where she’s made private visits (PA)

A hands-on mum

When it comes to people skills, Meghan seems to have it nailed. She’s huggy, smiley and kind.

Considering Meghan has made private visits to the Hubb Community Kitchen, set up to help residents of the Grenfell tower, and helped them launch a cookbook – she wrote the forward for Together: Our community cookbook – we’d expect her to be as open about struggles for underprivileged parents, too.

“They might not get a nanny,” muses Atkins. “I think Meghan would enjoy being hands on.”

The couple have two dogs – Meghan’s Beagle, Guy, and new Labrador, Oz – so it would follow that the new baby will be part of a big brood, with plenty of cuddles, dog walks and dirty hands. Atkins believes Meghan’s “likely to spend time playing, singing songs and getting stuck into art and craft activities, and will be talking, listening and developing a child with strong self-esteem.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle inspect a baby bath on a visit to Belfast before their wedding. (PA)

A down-to-earth mum

Remember the day Meghan closed her own car door and was lauded for being ‘real’? The Duchess of Sussex is, for a royal and a former actress, brilliantly relatable and down-to-earth.

And it’s likely she’ll be the same as a mum. However, it might be a stretch for Meghan to rock athleisure on the steps of the Lindo wing or share pictures of a Cotswolds home birth.

Kate went full retro with her choice of transport for her children – a Silver Cross pram. But is it possible Meghan will be popping to her local Whole Foods in Kensington with a city-friendly buggy? It’s certainly unlikely she’ll be popping to the shops with baby in a sling. “She’d be bombarded!” says Clegg. “I think she’ll want to protect her child from that side of her world.”

