Here are the highlights of Harry and Meghan's Australia tour

The royal couple are heading Down Under for the Invictus Games.

On October 16, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be embarking on their first official tour as a married couple, visiting Australia for the Invictus Games.

Their two-week itinerary is set to be jam-packed – and also includes visits to New Zealand and Fiji.

Here’s a taster of what they’ll be seeing in Oz…

Sydney, New South Wales

The Invictus Games host city is full of great landmarks – the most recognisable being the Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge, which Harry will climb to raise the Invictus flag. He’s also set to visit Bondi Beach to meet a local surf group and discuss mental health.

Dubbo, New South Wales

Located in the Great Western Plains region, Dubbo is a five-hour drive northwest of Sydney. The city regularly hosts sporting, agriculture and social events and is home to almost 40,000 people. Attractions include the Taronga Western Plains Zoo, a chance to learn about the city’s Aboriginal culture on a tour of Terramungamine Reserve, and a tour of the city from the river by kayak or stand-up paddle board.

Melbourne, Victoria

With world-class dining, art galleries, homegrown fashion and plenty of sporting events, it’s no surprise Melbourne is regularly voted as the world’s most liveable city. Harry and Meghan plan to travel on an iconic Melbourne tram to South Melbourne Beach.

Fraser Island, Queensland

The world’s largest sand island is a Unesco World Heritage Site, measuring 123km-long and 22km-wide. It’s the only place on the planet where tall rainforests grow on sand dunes at elevations of more than 200m, and is also home to half the world’s perched lakes (lakes formed when depressions in dunes fill permanently with rainwater). Options for wildlife viewing include humpback whales and dingoes.

