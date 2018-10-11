Three ways to weave woodland magic into your rooms this autumn

Love nature at this time of year? Gabrielle Fagan reveals how to embrace the season's rich palettes and enchanting details indoors.

Country style may be a perennial favourite – with its outdoor influences and animal-inspired accessories – but this season, designers have given it a chic new shake-up.

There are three fresh new nature-inspired looks to choose from. You can embrace woodland wonder and cosy creature comforts, take a walk on the wild side, or follow the fashion for Scandi chalet decor with a neutral palette enlivened with delicate flora and fauna.

Simply choose your path, and let nature work its magic indoors…

Walk on the wild side

“A dreamy country interior doesn’t have to be cutesy,” declares Nadia McCowan Hill, resident style advisor for online interiors company, Wayfair.co.uk. “It can be chic, contemporary and cool if you embrace interesting textures, luxury materials and accessories full of character.

“Keep the space uncluttered so that carefully curated pieces can really shine. This should be a witty, tongue-in-cheek urban approach that’s warm but oh-so-wild, and a world away from the cliché of chintz and cottages.”

Clarissa Hulse’s sophisticated design for her Dusk Bed Linen in Indigo/Blush (from £19 for a pillowcase, and £115-£170 for duvet sets), evokes the beauty and palette of a rural autumn landscape and could be the perfect finishing touch for a stylish bedroom.

Wander a woodland path

“There’s a growing trend to reconnect with nature and bring the outdoors in, and our [new collection] merges modern design with a classic country aesthetic,” says Julie Varma, senior design director, George Home.

“Prints inspired by nature, beautiful ceramic vases in ombre and tonal colours, and whimsical forest patterns adorn cushions and bedding. Copper tones and metallic touches give it a fashionable sharpness and edge.”

Set a Scandi scene

“Pastels and neutrals are a natural choice for this trend which is simple and pared-back,” says McCowan Hill. “Handmade homewares are the heart of this style. To keep the look modern, layer up with woven rugs, and opt for cushions and duvet sets adorned with embroidery – a huge trend for 2019.

“Cosy cranberry, deepest plum, and rich mustard hues will add warmth to the space if you feel the scheme’s too cool,” she adds. “Bring decor alive with a botanical pattern of pretty floral, fauna and bird motifs for wallpaper or bedding.”

