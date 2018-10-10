7 ways to live like a Crazy Rich Asian in Singapore

Inspired by box-office hit, Katie Wright heads to the prosperous island city for a taste of the high life.

Crazy Rich Asians has been a global cinematic smash, topping the US box-office and becoming the highest grossing romantic comedy film in almost a decade.

It centres around Nick Young (Henry Golding), who brings girlfriend Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) over from New York to meet his extremely affluent family in Singapore, and attend the wedding of his best friend Colin.

The movie has been praised for its hilarious script and fantastic cast, but it’s not just the actors who shine in this romcom. Singapore, with its epic skyscrapers, vibrant street-food scene and lush parks, positively gleams.

The famous Marina Bay Sands hotel is framed by the huge supertrees at Gardens By The Bay (Katie Wright/PA)

And the good news is, you don’t have to be part of the super-rich to experience the luxury lifestyle, because lots of the film’s locations are easily accessible and cheap, or even free to visit, as I discover when I spend three days in the city-state.

Here are seven ways to live like a multimillionaire in Singapore, even if you’re on a shoestring budget…

1. Eat at a hawker centre

The first thing Rachel and Nick do after landing in Singapore is head to Newton Food Centre, one of the many bustling hawker markets that heave at lunch and dinner time with hungry locals chowing down on plates of chilli crab, chicken satay and ‘carrot cake’ (the misleading name for a savoury radish-based fried dish).

Everyone I speak to agrees that Newton isn’t actually the best hawker centre. I was taken by a native Singaporean to Tiong Bahru. My favourite bite? The mound of tasty seafood noodles. If you’re pushed for time, lively Lau Pa Sat is walkable from the central Marina Bay area and serves all the culinary classics.

With generous portions starting from just a couple of dollars, hawker centres offer delicious dining that’s both authentic and affordable.

Sampling the spicy delights of a hawker centre (Katie Wright/PA)

2. Marvel at Gardens By The Bay

Colin and Araminta’s wedding reception takes place in Gardens By The Bay, which isn’t a wedding venue at all, but a sprawling park filled with plants that represent the different elements of Singapore’s heritage, along with two domes (the Cloud Forest, which has its own waterfall, and the Flower Dome), plus a grove of huge, man-made supertrees.

You have to pay to get into the domes (a dual ticket costs around £16) but entry into the main grounds is free. Here, you’ll find the supertrees, which come alive every night at 7.45pm and 8.45pm with an incredible light and sound show. Make sure you don’t miss it.

The spectacular light and music show happens twice nightly at Gardens By The Bay (Katie Wright/PA)

3. Get a bird’s-eye view from Marina Bay Sands

Singapore’s most recognisable modern landmark, Marina Bay Sands is the massive three-tower skyscraper with a boat-shaped rooftop that serves as the backdrop for a major scene in the movie (no spoilers).

It’s truly the holy grail hotel if you want to live the Crazy Rich Asian lifestyle. Why? Because the famous 57th floor infinity pool is only open to hotel guests, so checking in for at least one night is the only way you can guarantee that all-important cityscape Instagram pic. Rooms start from around £213 per night.

But there are other ways to summit the five-star Sands. Tickets to the observation deck (also on level 57) are around £13 for adults, or you could grab a drink at one of the three bars at the same level. I go to the trendy low-lit Spago, where prices start at around £12 for a glass of wine.

4. Wander down Bukit Pasoh Road

When Rachel and Peik Lin have a heart to heart over lunch in the film, they do it at seafood restaurant Humpback on Bukit Pasoh Road, a pretty stretch near Chinatown that’s lined with colourful old-style ‘shop houses’ now converted into hip eateries.

New to the road, Straits Clan is a chic private members’ club that the Crazy Rich Asians cast visited when they were in town for the premiere. Annual membership will set you back a fair bit, of course, but the ground floor Clan Cafe is open to non-members and is the perfect spot for a sightseeing pit-stop (drinks start from around £3).

Visiting Humpback restaurant on Bukit Pasoh Road, where one of the film’s scenes takes place (Katie Wright/PA)

5. Stay at a high-tech hotel

Located in leafy Robertson Quay, uber-cool M Social offers a stylish and innovative alternative to the ostentatious hotels of the Bayfront area, and is popular with Singaporeans enjoying a ‘staycation’ weekend in the city.

A Premier Loft room at the M Social Hotel (M Social/PA)

The converted warehouse building is peppered with modern art, has an infinity pool and is home to two in-house robots. Aura will deliver amenities to your room while Ausca will whip you up an omelette or fried eggs in the morning. Compact but impeccably designed rooms start from around £134 a night.

6. Unwind on Sentosa Island

In Crazy Rich Asians, we only see a glimpse of Sentosa when Nick and Colin escape to a secluded beach following the insanely over-the-top bachelor party.

While there are beaches on the island – which is less than two square miles in total and is reached by bus, car or cable car – there are also a host of theme parks and other fun attractions – and that’s why it’s known as ‘Asia’s favourite playground’.

But the most popular pastime for the wealthiest visitors is, I’m told, pampering time at one of the island’s luxury spas, such as Auriga Spa at the swanky Cappella Hotel.

7. Hang out at the airport

No, really. Changi isn’t your average airport.

Here, you’ll find art installations, a swimming pool, koi pond, cinema, 12-metre high slide, cactus garden, water lily garden and orchid garden (all the gardens are free to enter), plus a huge array of high-end shops and dining options.

So, even if you’re not flying by private jet, you can ensure your departure experience is first class.