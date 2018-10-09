How to tell if your partner's mistake really is a 'one-off'

For the past few days, headlines have been screaming that the so-called ‘Strictly curse’ is alive and well as photographs emerged of Seann Walsh and his dance partner Katya Jones kissing, despite them both being in relationships.

The pair have apologised separately on Twitter, using the same description that it was a “one-off” mistake.

In light of the story in today's newspaper I would like to offer my sincere apologies for my actions. This is no excuse but it was a one-off drunken mistake which I am truly sorry for. — Seann Walsh (@seannwalsh) October 7, 2018

I’m so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions. I wasn’t thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks. I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship. — katya Jones (@Mrs_katjones) October 7, 2018

It’s no doubt been an incredibly tough time for their respective partners. Jones’ husband Neil Jones, a fellow Strictly professional dancer, hasn’t commented on the photos. While Walsh’s now ex-girlfriend, actor Rebecca Humphries, posted a powerful statement about his conduct and described herself as “not a victim”.

But there’s a question here that many people will be asking themselves: If you find your partner has had a drunken kiss with someone else, how can you tell if what they’ve done is actually a “one-off” mistake and not a more consistent pattern of behaviour?

We asked eharmony relationship expert Rachael Lloyd to list the questions you need to ask yourself (and your partner) if you’re in such an unfortunate situation.

Is it typical behaviour from your partner?

“Has your partner cheated on you before or given you reason to be suspicious of their behaviour? These can both be clues that their infidelity may not be a one-off. Some commonly reported signs include lying about their movements and being extra secretive with their mobile phone.

“Gaslighting is another technique that can come into play when someone is being duplicitous. The person cheating tries to make the other person feel they’re being irrational when questioned about their behaviour. But my advice would generally be to trust your gut. If something doesn’t feel right, you have a right to ask about it tactfully, without being humiliated.”

Walsh and Jones (BBC/Guy Levy)

Have they acknowledged their mistake?

“It is obviously important that the person who has cheated acknowledges their mistake and understands how their actions have hurt the other person involved. If not, resentments and distrust are just left to brew, which is super damaging.

“To be able to move forward, many couples find it useful to have a completely honest and open discussion about what happened and set clear boundaries regarding acceptable behaviour. Bear in mind, your old relationship – pre the cheating – is now over. You have to build a new one, based on mutual respect and understanding.”

Are they willing to change?

“Whilst they may admit their mistakes, they also need to show a willingness and determination to change so that they don’t repeat their previous indiscretion. They also need to understand that you may have certain sensitivities (such as ensuring they are contactable on a night out) that they should respect until trust is restored.”

(Thinkstock/PA)

Are you willing to forgive?

“If you have decided together to give the relationship another go, it’s important that you attempt to move past their mistake. It’s not easy but can be done. But, you really need to be honest with yourself – can you really forgive the betrayal or are you going to obsess about it and reference it every time there is a conflict?

“No one deserves to be trapped in an unhappy relationship, so if in doubt take some time out to consider your options.”

