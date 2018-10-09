Romesh Ranganathan: 'We'll always be slightly dysfunctional'

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan reveals how counselling became an important part of his life and why he's keen to raise awareness of mental health.

He’s clinched his first TV sitcom, replaced Jack Whitehall as team captain on A League Of Their Own, and is working on a new stand-up tour – yet Romesh Ranganathan still worries each job may be his last.

“Every day I think to myself: ‘This could be it, this could be the last day’. I’ve never had that moment when I’ve thought, ‘Yes, I’m on the path now’.”

The 40-year-old maths teacher-turned-comedian reveals a lot about his lack of self-esteem and body-image issues in his new autobiography, Straight Outta Crawley: Memoirs Of A Distinctly Average Human Being.

Body image struggles

In the book, Ranganathan explains how being an overweight child with a lazy eye, the result of a serious eye infection when he was a child, affected his confidence – and even now, he can’t stand looking at himself in the mirror.

He writes that when he was young, his mother Shanthi would see him in pants or swim shorts and say, ‘Look at your boobies’.

Ranganathan’s honest about his self-esteem struggles (Rich Hardcastle/PA)

“Worries about your weight and how you look are things that stay with you your whole life. When I was a kid, I wasn’t unpopular but I’d use comedy as a self-defence mechanism. I’d come up with this patter because I was insecure about different things.”

Tough times

While many of the anecdotes in the book are peppered with his trademark deadpan humour, he also reveals how a family crisis led to him seeking counselling. His accountant father Ranga’s spiralling debts resulted in the family home being repossessed – and then Ranga walked out on the family to set up home with another woman.



In happier times with his mother Shanthi, father Ranga and brother Dinesh (Romesh Ranganathan/PA)

Today, the comedian does not excuse his father’s behaviour but he clearly loved him (he died suddenly from a heart attack when he was 70), and they’d reconciled as a family. “My dad was a hero to me, but I know he also did some horrible things to my mum,” he writes. “Having tried and failed to keep us afloat, his intention was, I believe, to offload us into a council property and have a relationship with the other woman.”

Soon after that, Ranga was arrested for fraud and was given a two-year prison sentence. The family would visit him at Ford open prison on Sundays. “It was horrific. You just become numb to it,” Ranganathan says now. “Those experiences definitely had a profound effect on me.”

Yet going to jail resulted in Ranga realising the error of his ways, ditching the girlfriend and returning home to reconcile with the family, where he became a loving husband and father again.

Early days of comedy (Romesh Ranganathan/PA)

However, the experience affected Ranganathan deeply, and he explains that he first sought counselling at the height of the family problems. “I was struggling to process it all and every now and again, things get mentally difficult. My brother Dinesh often says to me that he thinks what we went through permanently messed us up a bit. He believes that we’ll always be slightly dysfunctional.”

Mental health ‘shouldn’t be taboo’

His experiences have played a big part in the comedian’s passion for raising awareness of mental health. “The Sri Lankan culture is funny about mental health. The idea of seeing a counsellor is like you’re saying that you’re insane but I think it’s a really beneficial thing, which is why I got involved with CALM (he’s an ambassador for Campaign Against Living Miserably, a charity dedicated to preventing male suicide).

“A friend of mine killed himself. It’s important for people who are going through mental health issues to take action. It shouldn’t be taboo. If you need help you should seek it out.

“I had periods when it was going dark in my head. If you feel like things are going against you, anything can trigger you going back to that headspace and you become less functional. Every now and again you feel despair.”

He still dips in and out of counselling, he says. “Once, I had a car accident when I was doing stand-up and my dad came to pick me up and drove me home. Then, a couple of years after he passed away, I was driving to a gig and I went past the services that he picked me up from, and it sent me into this spiral of upset and brought all those feelings flooding back. You just don’t know when it’s going to hit you.

“With one-off things like that, I might not seek counselling, but if I go through periods when I’m struggling, I do go back.”

Family support

Ranganathan says his wife, drama teacher Leesa, with whom he has three children, has provided the stability and support he needed to make it in the world of comedy.

“For the first few years, we were broke as a direct result of me chasing this vanity project. She’s never said to me, ‘I’d rather you didn’t do that’. The truth is, I couldn’t have done this without her. I’m very grateful to her.”

Straight Outta Crawley: Memoirs Of A Distinctly Average Human Being by Romesh Ranganathan is published by Bantam, priced £20. Available now.

