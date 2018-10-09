It's vegan week on Bake Off: The one secret a chef wants you to know about plant-based baking

Tonight the contestants will have to pull off the perfect bake without the help of animal products.

Even if you’re not quite good enough a baker to get into the final six of the Great British Bake Off, chances are you’ll still know the basics of making a cake – flour, eggs, sugar and butter, right?

Well, throw a lot of that out the window, because this week’s episode is all about vegan baking. This means the contestants will have to find ways to create delicious cakes without the help of animal products – so no eggs, milk or butter will be found in the tent.

Many of us wouldn’t know where to begin, so we turned to an expert for help.

Plant-based chef Day Radley is thrilled about this week’s theme: “Things like this are great for veganism because it gets it to a mainstream audience. It puts it right in front of them and shows them how accessible it is, and how you can eat really good food on a vegan diet.”

So what’s the one thing you should know about this type of baking? “The rookie mistake vegan bakers make is trying to do straight swaps,” says Radley.

When going plant-based, many people take one of their well-loved recipes and switch out the non-vegan ingredients for something else – for example, replacing eggs with the likes of flaxseed, banana or aquafaba (chickpea water).

Unfortunately, swaps like this rarely work – but why? “Eggs do various things and have several functions,” Radley explains. “It helps baking set and rise, it adds a certain flavour, it helps bind and it creates a protein structure. So if you replace it with something like aquafaba, it would add the protein structure, but it wouldn’t make the cake rise.”

Which means you have to carefully consider the recipe at hand when baking vegan. “The ingredients you would traditionally use have multiple functions, so you’ve got to hit all of those,” says Radley. “You need to analyse traditional recipes to turn them into vegan ones.”

Alternatively, “start from scratch with a completely vegan recipe – which is what I do.”

As with any type of cooking, if you’re a beginner, Radley suggests you “start with something simple and then branch out from there.” If the dairy-free Bake Off episode has you enthused, she recommends Vegan Village’s recipe for chocolate fudge cake: “It’s really simple but tastes lovely, so it’s a really good recipe for someone who wants to start vegan baking.”

Seal it with a kiss. A Vegan Meringue Kiss, to be specific. #VeganWeek #GBBO pic.twitter.com/UFE3xIZzs2 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 7, 2018

So as a vegan chef, what does Radley want out of tonight’s episode? “I just hope they make vegan baking look as good as it can be!”

Chances are the likes of Rahul will manage to pull something amazing out the bag – let’s just hope the bakers don’t fall into the trap of making any straight swaps…

