National Seafood Week: Why we should become more comfortable cooking and eating fish

Chef Simon Hulstone, whose Torquay restaurant The Elephant was awarded a Michelin star for the 14th year running last week, struggles to get his own kids to eat fish – unless it comes breaded or battered.

This is a man who champions seafood on his menu year-round, whether you’re ordering hand-dived Salcombe scallop, with parsnip puree, lardo ibérico and verjus butter, or grilled haddock on a creamy mussel and sweetcorn soup, but even he finds people reluctant to buy and cook fish at home.

“People will order it in restaurants, fish flies off our menu, but they won’t go home and cook it,” says Hulstone, cod ambassador for Seafood From Norway.

Committed to sourcing the freshest, most sustainable seafood he can – and he’s all about using cod, haddock and halibut from Norway – as it’s National Seafood Week (5-12 October), he wants more of us to stop being afraid of prepping fish at home.

Why are people afraid of cooking fish?

Batter has blinded us, reckons Hulstone. We expect fish to be golden, breaded and deep fried, so when presented with a simple fillet, we “don’t know what to do with it.”

“People are scared to cook it,” he explains, “and people are scared of the smell – they don’t want their house smelling of fish. Also, youngsters just don’t really eat it, and if you haven’t grown up with your parents cooking it and eating it at home, why would you?”

There’s also the bone issue: “No one wants a mouthful of anything except fish – you don’t want any uglies.”

Fair points, but, Hulstone says, our often fearful approach to fish is strange considering “you’ll roast a chicken and pick off the carcass, rather than grill a fish and do the same, when the fish is easier to cook and better for you.”

Where can you start if you’re new to cooking seafood at home?

Start with sustainable cod, says Hulstone, “cod is easy too cook.”

He suggests, if you’re nervous about eating fish, or are feeding people who aren’t used to eating it or looking at any kind of seafood without batter on it, to “grill it, and put a crumb or crust on it. It will look more like chip shop fish, and the crumb will mean you won’t over cook it.”

To celebrate National Seafood Week Simon Hulstone has teamed up with Seafood From Norway to demystify cooking sustainable Norwegian cod, haddock and halibut at home.

