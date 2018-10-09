Heather Watson on equality in tennis, her life goals and beating period stigma

She’s the British number two who’s one of the shining stars in women’s tennis, but despite a disappointing summer on the court, Heather Watson says she’s still firmly got her eyes set on scoring a Grand Slam title.

The 26-year-old, whose previously won the Japan Open and clinched the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon, says that although winning is always her priority, being happy, healthy and enjoying tennis are now the most important things to her.

Heather Watson in action at Wimbledon (Nigel French/PA)

Here, we asked the tennis pro to share her thoughts on everything from sexism and equality in sport, to staying confident during a championship.

On striking an equal balance in tennis

“I think tennis has come a long way, and it’s thanks to people like Billie Jean King fighting for women’s rights. We wouldn’t be where we are today without her. If we keep going and keep fighting, we can get to a place where we’re happy in the future.”



On Ignoring body-shaming trolls online

“[Trolling] is very common. To the point where I don’t really take much notice. Tennis is such a popular sport now – it’s one of the biggest sports out there – so I think it’s one that people always have an eye on, and we’re under a lot of scrutiny.”



‘I try to stay soft and strong’

“I like to be that strong character on the court; that tough, ruthless competitor. Off the court, I’m a soft person with a kind heart. I think it’s all about getting the balance between women being soft and strong – that’s what the modern woman wants to be.”

On the Serena Williams dispute

“It’s a shame how the whole thing unravelled – especially because it was in a Grand Slam final – from all perspectives. It just makes it unfortunate for Naomi Osaka who won the US Open.

“She’s only 20-years-old and this is her first Grand Slam title, but most people weren’t talking about that, they were talking about what happened with Serena and the referee.”



Referee dispute: Serena Williams (Steven Paston/PA)

Tennis, tennis and more tennis

“I wake up around 7.30am and start training at 8.30am. I’m done at around 4 or 5pm, so I have quite long days. I obviously do tennis every day, but for fitness, I sometimes like to change it up. I’ll spend a lot of time in the gym, but I’ll also do things like cycling, boxing and swimming.”



‘My passion has changed’

“I have the same passion for tennis, but it’s changed as I’ve gotten older. I remember when I first came on the tour, I would be so desperate to win – it was the end of the world if I didn’t win a match. Now, my outlook is different. I’m a lot more experienced, and I’m enjoying it a lot, because life’s short and I won’t be playing tennis forever.”

‘I’m still star-struck by Federer’

“I don’t have any specific sporting heroes, but I absolutely love Roger Federer. I think he’s awesome. I still get star-struck every single time I speak to him, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, he remembered my name!'”

Grand Slam goals

“In 10 years, I’ll be 36, so I’m hoping I’ve won at least a Grand Slam or two – that would be really good. Other than that, I’d just like to be fit and healthy, and to have a family one day. Being happy is the most important thing.”



‘Periods can hamper my sporting performance’

“Every girl is different, but I personally get very bloated and lethargic on my period. When I’m on court, I get dizzy too. I’ve got to make sure I know what I’m doing with my food and drink, but that I’m also prepared with the right products when I’m on court. It’s horrible when you’re worried about whether you’re going to leak – it can happen, and It’s not a nice thought to have.

“That’s why I’m so pleased to be partnering up with Always, because I now have this platform to speak about periods. I hope young women and girls feel like it’s OK to open up about it.”

Heather Watson is the ambassador for Always Platinum, the brand’s most innovative sanitary pad in 10 years.

