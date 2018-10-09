Meet the ranger honoured with a conservation award from Prince William

This year's Tusk Wildlife Ranger Award winner, first instigated by the Duke of Cambridge three years ago, has been announced. By Sarah Marshall.

Driven by a passion for nature, seasoned safari-goers Teresa and Stuart Graham have been fortunate enough to visit some of the most remote corners of Africa.

But no matter where they travel, one group of dedicated wildlife professionals has always played an important role in shaping their experiences. And without their protection and defence of Africa’s endangered species, the luxury of going on safari probably wouldn’t even exist.

“We’ve come across a lot of rangers on our travels,” says Teresa Graham. “And we’re always impressed by their commitment and the sacrifices they make – being away from their families, facing daily dangers and going into the unknown.”

Honouring Africa’s unsung heroes



Prince William taking part in Tusk conservation work (Tusk/PA)

Such admiration and respect led the couple to sponsor the Tusk Wildlife Ranger Award, an accolade which is rapidly becoming the ultimate badge of honour for those fighting on the front line to save Africa’s wildlife.

Tusk’s royal patron, the Duke of Cambridge, initiated the award three years ago, at a time when a resurgence in poaching caused an increase in the number of rangers killed in the line of duty.

“It’s typical of him to want to shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes and the rangers who are poorly paid and under-equipped,” says Tusk’s chief executive Charlie Mayhew, who recently accompanied Prince William on a tour of Namibia, Tanzania and Kenya. “Some of that also probably comes from his experience in the military.”

Meet this year’s winner



Julius Obwona working in the field (Sarah Marshall/PA)

The award will be presented at the Tusk Conservation Awards ceremony in London on November 8, along with the Prince William Award for Conservation in Africa and the Tusk Award for Conservation in Africa, although a winner has already been announced.

Employed as a Law Enforcement Warden in Uganda’s Murchison Falls National Park, 46-year-old Julius Obwona was instrumental in restoring peace to an area overrun by rebels from the Lord’s Resistance Army. He confiscated AK47s, successfully sought out the perpetrators of wildlife crimes, and during 23 years of service has helped raise the park’s elephant population from 200 to more than 1600.

Reflecting on winning the award, which also includes a £10,000 grant, Obwona says: “To me, it is a great achievement not only for myself but for Uganda – that we have individuals who are ensuring the voiceless are protected.”

Most importantly, he believes it brings worldwide attention to the needs of conservation. “It’s not just an African issue, it’s an international issue… It’s something big.”

An honour to be shared

Along with risking their lives, one of the biggest sacrifices that rangers must make is being apart from their families.

“This kind of work requires dedication and keeps you away from your family for a long time,” says Obwona. “I am happy that my family supported me throughout my work. My wife, Doreen, took over my responsibility to ensure our children developed good characters.”

Recognising the role played by supportive partners, the Grahams have offered to bring Doreen Obwona to London for the awards ceremony, and Tusk are currently helping her apply for a passport.

“I think it’s important that she can see the wider benefit,” says Teresa Graham. “She’s probably had a lot of the downside of him being away and worrying about him, so we thought it would be great for her to have some of the upside too.”

As tourists, the Grahams recognise the privilege they have in being able to pick and choose where they want to travel.

“If an area is unstable, people go elsewhere, whereas these rangers have to deal with good times and bad times,” says Stuart Graham. “They are committed through thick and thin, and they deal with whatever is thrown at them.”

The Tusk Conservation Awards is organised in partnership with Investec Asset Management, who also sponsor the Prince William Award for Conservation in Africa with a prize value of £40,000 given to individuals who have demonstrated a lifetime achievement. Visit tuskawards.com.

