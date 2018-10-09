Ask a counsellor: 'I'm caught in the middle of my friend's affair and don't know what to do'

The problem…

“For the past three years, my friend’s husband has been having an affair. She has no idea that he is cheating on her and thinks he is a wonderful husband and father.

“However, I know differently because he is having this affair with another friend of mine and she paints a very different picture. He expects her to be available at the shortest notice and gets angry with her when she’s not, even though she has a busy job and a very ill mother. And even when he’s with her, it’s not for very long – it’s all about quick sex and then he’s gone.

“I don’t approve of what she’s doing but she says she loves him, and I do not want to see her hurt. The problem is, all the while she allows this man to see her, it is hurting my other friend.

“I hate that I am stuck in the middle of this. Two of my friends are being treated very badly by this man and I don’t know how much longer I can keep this a secret. However, if this all blows up, I also know that at least one of them is going to be really hurt. I also stand to lose a good friend, or two. What should I do?”

Fiona says…

“This can’t be easy for you and frankly, I am amazed that it has lasted this long without your friend, the wife, finding out. And find out she surely will eventually – because there are entirely too many connected people in this sad situation for it to remain a secret much longer. The issue for you is if you are prepared to be the one who exposes the affair, because there are some very real risks if you do, not least of which is the loss of some long-standing friendships.

“Where the wife is concerned, it could be a case of ‘shooting the messenger’, as she may blame you for making her see there is a problem in her life. She may even be aware that her husband is having an affair but is choosing to ignore it, so if you tell her, you’ll force her to confront the situation – which she may not want to do.

“If you cause the affair to end, your friend who is having the affair may not forgive you – she may be clinging to the hope that, eventually, the husband will be with her.

“If that’s not happened after three years – and considering the way he’s treating her as well – that’s only likely to happen if your other friend throws her husband out! You could try talking to her to see if you could make her see sense about this unpleasant man, but I suspect she’s blinded by her feelings for him and she could turn against you.

“You could, of course, find a way to tell the wife anonymously, either by letter, by setting up an email account and sending a message, or by text from a number she doesn’t know. It’s tricky but not impossible, and while you’d have to make sure you weren’t identifiable, you’d have to include enough detail for your friend to know it’s authentic. You’d probably end up with two very unhappy friends and an angry husband, or the wife could ignore the warnings and things could continue exactly as they are.

“Have you considered the possibility of confronting the husband? I’m assuming he doesn’t know that you are close friends with both his wife and his mistress because if he does, he clearly doesn’t care, so speaking to him won’t achieve anything. If he doesn’t know, it might just be the wake up call this man needs.

“The easiest thing might be for you to say nothing and hope someone else brings all this out into the open – but then the wife might blame you for not telling her sooner. You are in a no-win situation here and the reality is, there is a chance you could lose both these friends – which is sad because they could both do with a friend they can rely on. Whatever you do and whatever the outcome, please do not blame yourself.

“Hopefully your friend and her husband will be able to rescue their marriage, not least for the sake of their children. But if they can’t, it’s not your responsibility, that lies with your friend’s husband.”

