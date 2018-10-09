National Curry Week: 7 signature curries from around the world

Here are some of the best curries from across the globe.

In honour of National Curry Week, which kicks off today, here are the curries you have to try, depending on where you are in the world…

1. Britain: Chicken Tikka Masala

This humble dish of chicken chunks in a creamy tomato and coriander sauce certainly occupies a special place in British hearts – according to legend it was even invented here, by a Pakastani chef in Glasgow in the 1970s. Accompanied most often by rice or naan, the much-loved massala can be cooked with lamb, fish or paneer and has become the go-to takeaway for a quiet night in.

2. Caribbean Islands: Curry Goat

As the national meal of Montserrat (specifically ‘goat water’ a kind of stew) and a signature dish of both Jamaica and St. Kitts and Nevis, curry goat is known to be a crowd-pleaser. It’s generally served with rice, beans and plantain – so is it healthy? Well, yes – goat actually contains high levels of iron and protein, and has less saturated fat, calories and cholesterol than many other other red and white meats, including chicken.

3. Kenya: Kuku Paka

Synonymous with Kenya’s East Coast, particularly Mombasa, kuku paka draws upon a melting pot of Arabic, Indian and African influences. Its coconut-based sauce coats grilled chicken, which gives a smoky, charcoal and barbecue flavour.

4. Thailand: Massaman Curry

A mild, sweet curry fetauring meat and potatoes, the massaman curry can be traced all the way back to the 17th century where it was introduced by Persian merchants and fast became a staple of Thai Muslim cuisine. Traditionally cooked with chicken but also served with lamb, beef and duck, the coconut cream gives the dish a silky smooth texture, while cardamom, bay leaves and star anise provide fragrance.

5. Japan: Karē Raisu

It’s not just sushi and ramen in Japan – there’s also fantastic curry to eat too. Karē Raisu (translated as ‘curry rice’) is soemthing of a fast convenience food, and consists of a thick, sweet, vegetable-based sauce, and yes, as the name suggests, is served with rice. It thickness is provided by forming a roux (flour and fat cooked together) which is then added to stewed meat and vegetables. Fried egg topping optional.

6. South India: Malabar Matthi Curry

Kerala in the south of India is famed for its fragrant and mild fish curries, and malabar matthi curry is a good one, with sardines cooked in an okra and onion sauce, served alongside rice, naan or even the Keralan favourite, tapioca: A starch extracted from cassava root which many locals eat for breakfast.

7. Brazil: Xinxim de Galinha

This fusion of Portuguese, African and Latin American cuisine is traditionally made with chicken, prawns, chillies and coconut milk, with the standout ingredient being a homemade peanut butter – known locally as ‘pasta de amendoim’. Often served with rice, watercress, plantain or farofa (toasted cassava flour), this sweet, creamy curry is renowned for being Brazilian football legend Pele’s favourite meal.

