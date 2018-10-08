Libraries Week has begun: 6 of the world's most unique places to read

From treetop structures to brutalist architecture, these are some of the coolest places to peruse books.

Even though it’s scarily easy to order a book on Amazon, nothing quite beats going to an actual library.

Admittedly your local is likely housed in a boxy building from the 70s, but not all library architecture is quite so mundane. Libraries are full of imagination and learning, so it’s fitting for books to be kept somewhere equally creative – both inside and out.

In honour of Libraries Week, we’ve collected some of the most unusual spots from all over the world where you can check out a book or two.

1. The picture book library…

The Museum of Picture Books (also known as the Picture Book Library) does exactly what it says on the tin – it is home to thousands of children’s books full of colourful illustrations. The library can be found in Iwaki City, Japan, and was built to serve three local preschools, but it also has open-access days when tourists can visit.

The best thing is its interior design – most books are displayed with their covers forward, which means the whole library is bright and exciting.

2. The cubism library…

Shaped like a giant cubed head, it’s pretty hard to miss the Louis Nucera Library in Nice, France. It’s an extension of the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, but is actually home to three floors of books from the central library.

Called La Tête Carrée (the square head), it is by French sculptor Sacha Sosno and was finished in 2002. At night, the floors of the library are lit up so passers-by can see the glowing lights from within.

3. The locked-up library…

The Chained Library at Hereford Cathedral is a fascinating insight into libraries of the past. It shows off what was common practice in the Middle Ages – for books to be chained to the shelves, meaning they can only be read at a nearby desk and not removed from the building.

Hereford Cathedral’s library dates back to the 17th century. It feels even more removed from modern affairs because the books are placed with their spines inward. Apparently, this made it easier to wrangle the chains and avoid them becoming tangled when pulling books in and out.

4. The treehouse library…

Soneva Kiri Resort is a luxurious resort in Thailand, and has one of the world’s most incredible libraries for children. The structure itself is is made out of local-grown bamboo and looks like a giant manta ray floating over the trees.

The library is home to both classic and modern titles, as well as featuring books about local culture and traditions. Not only this, but it’s a learning centre and puts on various activities for children with the aim of raising ecological awareness and teaching more about the surrounding area.

5. The boat library…

Known as Epos, this very much isn’t like your local library – unless yours is also housed on a boat. This floating library was set up back in 1959, serving tiny hamlets across western Norway that don’t have easy access to libraries.

Nowadays, it is still active and is home to up to 6000 books (with an emphasis on children’s titles). During the winter it operates as a library boat, and during summer it’s used for tourists.

6. The spaceship library…

The University of California San Diego’s main library building is called the Geisel Library in honour of Theodor Seuss Geisel , who you’ll probably better (and instantly) recognise by his pen name, Dr Seuss.

Opened in 1970, it’s a strikingly brutalist building resembling a spaceship – something that is fittingly fantastical for its namesake.

© Press Association 2018