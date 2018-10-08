British Egg Week: 8 meals eggs always improve

An egg is a whole meal in itself, but they have the capacity to infinitely boost other dishes too.

Eggs are one the most versatile ingredients known to man, necessary – and delicious – whether you’re making meringue or shakshuka.

And while nothing can really beat a dinner of scrambled eggs on toast, or dippy eggs with Marmite soldiers (meals where eggs are the star and absolute crux of the meal) as British Egg Week kicks off, we thought we’d celebrate the humble egg’s quieter moments – the times where an egg appears as a clever addition, there to brilliantly enhance everything around it…

1. Pizza

The person who thought to chuck spinach on a perfectly good margherita pizza base, then followed it up by cracking over an egg to lightly bake, was a genius.

2. Fish pie

Boiled eggs are hidden treasures when tucked into fish pie. There’s something about scooping out a spoonful of creamy fish and potato, and spotting the orange of a golden yolk.

3. Avocado on toast

Mashed avocado smeared on buttery sourdough needs nothing else. Egg on toast with a little salt and pepper needs nothing else. Combine the two (preferably with some chilli flakes) and you have a next level brunch.

4. Asparagus

Wrap asparagus in Parma ham, or just douse it in butter and you’re good to go, but dunked in a soft boiled egg, or topped with a perfectly poached one, and you’re completely winning at life.

5. Curry

A good masala sauce mopped up with naan makes for an excellent meal, which can only be improved by the odd boiled egg stirred through.

6. Noodle soup

A noodle soup, if the broth is full of flavour and the noodles have bite, is endlessly comforting, but the best always conceal a tea marbled egg with a sunny yolk.

7. Crab toast

Incredibly moreish, brown and white crab meat on toast makes for a pretty tasty snack. Grate boiled egg though and it becomes positively decadent.

8. Steak tartare

You order it for the perfectly luxurious diced raw beef and the tang of capers, but would it really work at all without the ooziness of an egg yolk?

