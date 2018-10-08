6 of the best country house hotels for under £150 a night

Escape the city with a luxury stay at these properties - as recommended by the new Good Hotel Guide, says Sarah Marshall.

At this time of year, a weekend away in the countryside can be reviving, refreshing and, overall, relaxing. Admire autumn colours on long forest walks or curl up on a plush sofa with a steaming drink and a good read.

Fortunately, a country-house stay need not break the bank. Here are six characterful hotels recommended by the new Good Hotel Guide, where a double room with breakfast can be enjoyed for less than £150.

Brooks Country House, Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire

(Good Hotel Guide/PA)

Innovators Carla and Andrew Brooks have transformed a Georgian mansion in the Wye valley into a hotel with modern comforts. There are blazing fires, freshly cut flowers, eggs from the hens, home-grown produce, wines from the vineyard, a games room, swimming pool, gym and a lake with swans. Hearty Herefordshire fare is served in the old library. Even a king-size four-poster room is under £150 – or hit the hay in a converted vintage horsebox (from £79). Visit brookscountryhouse.com or call 01989 730 211.



Langar Hall, Langar, Nottinghamshire

Approached via an avenue of lime trees, in magical grounds, Lila Arora’s apricot-washed Georgian mansion brims with charm. Walls are hung with paintings. Antique clocks tick. Shelves are crammed with books. Several good bedrooms are priced from around £140 – perhaps cottage-style Cricketers or The Nursery. A chalet on the croquet lawn costs from £125. Local fare appears on imaginative fixed-price menus, and the Vale of Belvoir lies all around. Visit langarhall.com or call 01949 860 559.

The Lynch Country House, Somerton, Somerset

(Good Hotel Guide/PA)

Black swans glide on a lake in the gardens of musician Roy Copeland’s Georgian country house, topped with a belvedere and overlooking the Cary River valley. Interiors are scattered with jazz memorabilia. Rooms are priced from £80 (single from £70), and while some are snug, Goldington, with its antique four-poster, is just £125 (single occupancy £95). It is bed and breakfast only, but that breakfast, served in the orangery, brings freshly squeezed orange juice, French yoghurts, Wiltshire bacon and Loch Fyne kippers. Visit thelynchcountryhouse.co.uk or call

01458 272 316.

Plas Bodegroes, Pwllheli, Gwynedd, Wales



For 32 years, Gunna and Chris Chown have been welcoming guests to their Georgian country house, in rose-filled gardens, on the Llyn peninsula, not a mile from the beach. It is a romantic place, sylvan and secluded. Chef Hugh Bracegirdle makes creative use of prime Welsh produce. Bedrooms vary in size, but all have fresh milk and home-baked biscuits. Doubles £120; junior suite £140. Visit bodegroes.co.uk or call 01758 612 363.

Glenfinnan House Hotel, Glenfinnan, Highlands, Scotland

(Good Hotel Guide/PA)

Gloriously situated on the shores of Loch Shiel, this 18th-century mansion is expertly run by resident managers Manja and Duncan Gibson. Log fires crackle in public rooms hung with Jacobite-themed paintings. Bedrooms have fresh fruit and flowers. There is a superior double with mountain views for £145; a four-poster and a loch view will cost more. Classically-trained chef Mr Gibson’s menus showcase Scottish produce –from Glenfinnan Estate venison to vegetarian haggis. Visit glenfinnanhouse.com or call 01397 722 235.



Roundwood House, Mountrath, Co Laois, Ireland

(Good Hotel Guide/PA)

Beneath the Slieve Bloom Mountains, Paddy and Hannah Flynn’s one-of-a-kind Georgian mansion is a mix of grand architecture, period furnishings and relaxed homeliness. There are antiques, paintings and log fires. Spacious doubles cost from €160. Guests sit down in a house-party atmosphere, to an excellent dinner cooked by Mr Flynn – and for late risers, breakfast is served until 11am. Visit roundwoodhouse.com or call + (353) 57 873 2120.

The Good Hotel Guide 2019 is out now. For more details, visit goodhotelguide.com.

