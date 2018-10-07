Are these the most beautiful train journeys in the world?

Watch these videos and decide for yourself.

Forget about your daily commute, journeys by train can be a relaxing and enjoyable experience. Some lines run through areas of immense natural beauty and services onboard often evoke the golden era of train travel.

Take a peek at the videos below, for a virtual reality trip along the tracks.

1. Glacier Express, Switzerland

Rattling along a track of 291km, which opened in 1930, the train goes through 91 tunnels and crosses 291 bridges on its whole journey.

2. The Flåm Railway, Norway

Opened in 1941, this beautiful track runs for 20.2km, with the highest elevation teetering at 866m.

3. Hiram Bingham Orient Express, Peru

Operating since 1999, this luxurious train runs from Cusco to Aguas Calientes. It’s named after Hiram Bingham, the American explorer who discovered Machu Picchu in 1911.

4. The Rocky Mountaineer, Canada

There are four principal routes to choose from the busiest privately-owned passenger rail company in North America, operating since 1990.

5. Blue Coast Train, France

Stretching 60km from Miramas to Marseille, this train goes through 23 tunnels and over 18 viaducts.

