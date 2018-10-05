5 of the world's top gourmet experiences

Choose from candle-lit meals in the Maldives to forest barbecues in France.

Sampling new foods is one of the great joys of travel – whether it’s a snack from a street-side stall or a tasting menu prepared in a gourmet restaurant.

The setting, mood and, of course, the menu are all important factors when choosing a place to eat. Small Luxury Hotels have a vast portfolio of properties serving memorable meals, many of which have been recorded in a new cookbook.

But if you want to experince the cooking first-hand, here are some of the top gourmet hotel experiences on offer.

1. Mood Dining Menus at Milaidhoo Island Maldives, Baa Atoll, Maldives



A good meal can certainly boost your mood, but at Milaidhoo Island Maldives, the resort has gone one step further by curating five different dining programmes to suit various temperaments. The menus – Deep Sleep, Getting into the Milaidhoo Mood, Sunrise Awakening, Curious Adventures and Sunset Chill – have been paired with suitable wellness treatments and are offered at site specific locations around the island. The most popular is Deep Sleep, which begins with a peaceful spa treatment followed by a light dinner, a private yoga session and a scented candlelit bath.

2. Plant-based dining at Ovolo Woolloomooloo, Sydney, Australia

(SLH/PA)

Opened in March 2018 by vegan chef Matthew Kenney, Alibi at Ovolo Woolloomooloo the plant-based restaurant features dishes such as kimchi dumplings with sesame and ginger, heirloom tomato and courgette lasagna with pistachio pesto, and hibiscus strawberry cheesecake. The cocktail menu includes an Enchanted Forest cocktail made with an infusion of fresh Portobello mushrooms and absinthe foam made from green apples, which took the Alibi bar team eight months to create.

3. Dinner in an archaeological site at Relais San Lorenzo, Bergamo, Italy

(SLH/PA)

Housed in the oldest part of Relais San Lorenzo, the hotel’s Hostaria restaurant sits within an archaeological site of Roman and Medieval origins dating from 300 BC. Some walls and wells even date from the Middle Ages. By contrast, chef Antonio Cuomo’s modern cuisine includes specialty dishes such as homemade ravioli prepared with melted butter, salvia and crispy bacon.

4. Cat-themed restaurant at The Inn at Montchanin Village & Spa, Wilmington, Delaware

(SLH/PA)

Once the village blacksmith’s, this inn’s renowned Krazy Kat’s Restaurant is known as much for its creative fresh American cuisine as its whimsical decor – expect tiger-print chairs and portraits of felines in full military regalia. Delicacies on the menu include crab bisque, butter poached lobster, maple scented sweet potatoes or jumbo lump crab cakes.

5. Barbecue in The Forest at Domaine des Etangs, Massignac, France

(SLH/PA)

Surrounded by 1,000 hectares of protected forest and grassland, Domaine Des Etangs provides an enchanting setting for meals prepared by Michelin star chef Fabien Beaufour. A popular summer option is a barbecue beneath the boughs of an ancient tree, where a menu of meats and vegetables is grilled over a fire.

SLH’s new cookbook features 142 handpicked recipes from the brand’s portfolio of over 520 hotels in more than 80 countries. Costing £40, the Small Luxury Cookbook is available here and participating SLH hotels.

