5 ways the film Book Club can inspire happiness later in life

We're supposed to be more content as we get older, but it doesn't always work out like that. Here are some top tips on how to be happy.

Many of us have a feeling that happiness could be more difficult to attain in later life, and yet research shows that those over 60 are happier than they were when younger, notes writer, speaker and founder of Life Clubs, Nina Grunfeld. “Older people feel less stress and regret, don’t compare themselves as much with others, dwell less on negative information and are better able to regulate their emotions. What’s more, they’re not impressed by status either. In short, they are way more relaxed.”

Once you’ve lived for 60 years, she says, you are wiser, because you’ve already seen – if not experienced – pretty much everything.

“You’ve also learnt to trust your intuition, so making decisions is easier,” adds Grunfeld. “You know what works for you. There’s still plenty to be optimistic about and many years of change ahead – from learning more to helping others – and maybe new experiences of travel or even grandchildren.”

But if you’re feeling less than happy with your lot, Grunfeld reveals there’s lots we can learn from the film Book Club, where four lifelong friends navigate new paths and make some outrageous life choices, all thanks to a certain book. Here are her top tips…

1. Do things

In Book Club, the four protagonists are all over 60 and we can learn a lot from each of them. Sharon (Candice Bergen) is still working as a lawyer, keeping her brain active, achieving and being proactive. As we get older, it’s vital to keep doing things and plan our days – yes, even our weekends. Finding at least one thing we want to achieve a day may sound like you’re back at school, but it gives you a sense of purpose and helps you say, ‘No, I’m busy’ if you don’t want to do something. A wonderful lady I knew set about learning one poem by heart every day of her life until she died, well into her 90s.

2. Remember your childhood passions

Another tip to finding happiness is to do something you were good at as a child. Carol (Mary Steenburgen), another Book Club character, decides to take up dancing again – something she’d enjoyed when she was younger, but had left behind. Rekindling former hobbies makes you feel nostalgic, if not younger. But there’s nothing wrong with taking up new hobbies too, anything from sky diving to book clubs. Even getting a dog (or borrowing one) will give you fresh air, exercise and a group of new friends in the form of fellow dog owners.

3. Stay open

Finding happiness in later life is about being curious and open to new adventures and possibilities. In Book Club, Diane (Diane Keaton), toying with moving from one part of America to another, meets Mitchell (Andy Garcia) on a plane and Sharon, seeing what dating sites have to offer, meets George (Richard Dreyfuss). There’s no need to shrink your life as you get older – let it expand. Don’t let your mind tell you you’re too old for things.

4. Forgive people – and yourself

Vivian (Jane Fonda) bumps into a former lover she pushed out of her life because she was afraid of commitment. Before the relationship can be rekindled, she has to forgive herself for having been so stubborn and fearful the first time around. We all make mistakes in life – maybe Vivian just wasn’t ready for a relationship when she was younger. As you get older, it can be easier to go back over past regrets and excuse your past behaviour – stop beating yourself up about it. Having the perspective of a few years can help you realise how different you were when younger. Not bad, just different. You may find it’s also nice to reconnect with old friends and share memories. You become more and more grateful for the company of those you’ve known for many years.

5. Be generous

Not only do you tend to become wiser as you get older, you possibly also have more time available to help others. It’s vital to feel wanted – and to keep feeling wanted. See how you can help those younger than you or less content than you. Maybe you can help out a charity or volunteer at a school. Or maybe it’s about passing your knowledge on to future generations. Keep learning and keep giving.

Getting older can remove so many of the pressures we all feel when we’re younger. It’s not so important to be like everyone else or look like everyone else or earn the same as everyone else. ‘Mellower’ is the word I like to use, and phew, it’s such a relief to not care.

