Instagram Photography Awards: 10 amazing travel pics you need to see

The Photobox Instagram Photography Awards (PIPAs) celebrates this kind of talent and finds the best of the best on the social media site. The overall winning shot this year was by Darren Hall from Newcastle, who received the £5,000 prize for this picture of his dog Ted catching a ball mid-flight.

It’s in its first year, but the competition received over 180,000 entries, making it the largest photography competition of its kind, and covered the categories; travel, landscape, arts and culture, fashion, animals, festival, sport, love, no filter and family.

The travel category winner was by Gilles Guilbert, who captured a woman at the Zinneke Parade in Brussels with blue colouring on her face. But which other photos stood out in travel? Here’s our pick of the best:

Travel runner up: A Punjab man in India, by Jean-Pierre Duverge

(@jpduverge/PA)

Travel runner up: Men on stilts in Issoire, France, by Thierry Reding



(@thr1.8/PA)

Shortlisted: A stunning view of Rainbow Mountain, Peru, by Conor McCann

(@conormccann/PA)

Shortlisted: Fish in Mexico, by Israel Solórzano

(@israelsolorzanos/PA)

Shortlisted: Huntington Beach, California, by Eric Demarcq

(@eric2mark/PA)

Shortlisted: Promenade des Anglais, Nice, by Frédéric Ladevèze

(@zygomphotography/PA)

Shortlisted: Lounging sea lions on pontoons at San Francisco’s Pier 39, by Joachim Beauvilain

(@joachim_beauvilain/PA)

Shortlisted: Holidaymakers in St. Barts, by Valentin Lalo

(@valentinlalo/PA)

Shortlisted: A picturesque street in France, by Aaron Jenkin

(@aaronjenkin/PA)

