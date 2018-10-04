BBC Radio 2 DJ Mark Radcliffe has cancer of the tongue - how common is it and what are the signs?

The radio presenter says he is "going to be disappearing for a while" as he seeks treatment.

Mark Radcliffe has revealed he’ll be taking time away from his Radio 2 show while he’s treated for “cancerous tongue and lymph node issues”.

The 60-year-old radio presenter, who has been a favourite on the air since the 1980s, revealed the news about his diagnosis while presenting The Folk Show on Wednesday evening.

He also took to Twitter to confirm he’d be “disappearing for a while” but reassured fans he’d be back as soon as possible.

“It’s all been caught very early and so everything should be fine,” Radcliffe tweeted.

“All being well I’ll be back in action in the new year – or sooner if I feel well enough – but I will be back – you can depend on it – I just can’t say exactly when that will be.”

How rare is tongue cancer?

Tongue cancer is a type of mouth cancer, also known as oral cancer, where a tumour develops in the lining of the mouth.

Mouth cancers (which includes tumours on the tongue, the insides of the cheeks, the roof of the mouth or the lips or gums) is the sixth most common cancer in the world, but it’s less common in the UK.

The NHS reports that around 6,800 people are diagnosed with mouth cancer every year in the UK, which is around 2% of all cancers diagnosed.

Men aged over 50 are most at risk of developing it and most cases of mouth cancer occur in older adults aged 50 to 74.

In fact, only one in eight cases affect people younger than 50. The HPV infection is thought to be associated with the majority of cases that occur in younger people.

Studies have found that cancer of the tongue is more common in men than women, and researchers have suggested this may be down to the fact men tend to drink more alcohol than women.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of tongue cancer can include a red or white patch on the tongue that won’t go away, a persistent sore throat and a persistent sore spot.

You may also experience pain when swallowing, numbness in the mouth, unexplained bleeding from the tongue or pain in the ear.

If you do experience any of these symptoms, it’s likely not cause to panic, as they might be due to a less serious medical condition. However, it’s best to check symptoms with your GP, just to make sure.

How is it treated?

Tongue cancer usually forms in the front two-thirds of the tongue. Cancer that forms in the back one-third of the tongue is a different type of head and neck cancer, and is treated differently.

By definition, early stage tongue cancer is when your cancer is smaller than 4cm and is contained within the tongue. Usually, doctors will perform surgery to remove the affected area.

Advanced cancer means your cancer is larger than 4cm or has invaded other tissues or lymph nodes. You are most likely to have surgery to remove the cancer from your tongue and the lymph nodes in your neck, followed by reconstructive surgery and a course of radiotherapy after surgery.



