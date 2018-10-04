Pollock is in, squid is out: How to cook and eat the MCS's best rated fish for sustainability

Here's what fish we should be eating more of, according to the 'Good Fish Guide'.

Buying fish can be confusing. It sometimes feels like we’re being told simultaneously to eat more of it because of its health benefits, while also being warned about the dire consequences of overfishing.

Fortunately the Marine Conservation Society has published its 2018 Good Fish Guide, outlining the most – and least – sustainable fish that can end up on our plates, so we can make a more informed choice.

They’re also suggesting what to “avoid”, in particular sea-caught seabass, dover sole (from the Irish sea and pulse trawled), plaice (from the south west of Ireland and also pulse trawled), wild caught sturgeon and non-jig caught squid from the English Channel (so watch what calamari you’re ordering…).

When it comes to the MCS’s best rated fish on the list though, here are some ideas on what to do with them…

Native oysters (sail and oar caught)

Fresh raw oysters, lemon wedges and a glass of wine? You’re all sorted.

European hake (gill or fixed net)

Nice and firm, hake flesh is still quite mild. The MCS recommends poaching it and spritzing with lemon juice, but pan fried in butter and used atop chowder works too.

Herring

Herring calls for Scandinavian flavours and smørrebrød – an open sandwich on rye bread, stacked with pickled or marinated herring, with onion and dill.

Coley

MSC-certified coley makes a great alternative to cod – when it’s raw it’s grey, but on cooking it turns white just like the stuff you get battered from the chippy. Bread it and bake it for homemade fish fingers, and serve with mash and greens.

Haddock

You can’t really beat it smoked and turmeric-yellow, but these Middle Eastern-style haddock doughnuts would be great dunked in mayonnaise.

Pollock

According to the MCS, Alaska pollock is what McDonald’s uses in its Filet-O-Fish, and is another easy swap for cod. Pop it in fish pie.

And if you’re not sure whether or not the seafood you want to buy is sustainable? The MCS says, grill your fishmonger and supermarket fish counter staff.

© Press Association 2018