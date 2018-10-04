Finishing touch: Transform rooms with stylish additions that won't break the bank

Show your space some decor TLC with this season's bargain buys. Gabrielle Fagan reveals her top finds.

Great style doesn’t have to be super-expensive. After all, it’s those fabulous finishing touches that really give a room personality and make it special.

There’s a brilliant array of affordable homeware available on the high street right now, and you could even load up your trolley with on-trend accessories while doing your supermarket shop. Asda’s George Home range and the Sainsbury’s Home collection are both rightly renowned for their fashionable, purse-friendly items.

Whether you want to transform a living room or just a corner, or beautify a bedroom – take your pick from these brilliant buys to help turn rooms into stylish sanctuaries…

Show a living space some love

Cavendish 3 Seater Sofa – Chill Fabric, currently reduced to £899 from £1,199; Hudson Living Bergen Coffee Table, currently reduced to £149 from £169; Bianca Tasseled Knit Throw, £39.99; Cushions, from £14.99 each, Very (Very/PA)

A pale colour palette will make a room feel more spacious. and can still feel cosy if it’s grounded by dark flooring or carpet. Curate your collection of accessories and rotate them using only a few at a time. That pared-back approach will let the details sing.

George Home’s bang-up-to date range has all the ingredients for a luxe living space. Top picks include space-saving seating, such as their Glynn 2 Seater Sofa, £350, and Knitted Pouffe, £39. Check out the range’s divine details too: We love the Copper-Toned Glass Terrarium Lantern, £20, Pink and Grey Chunky Throw, £18, and Cushions, from £6 each.

DECOR TIP: A relaxed setting should never be cluttered. If you can’t fit in bulky storage, use baskets and boxes. Paint surrounding walls the same shade as fitted cupboards, so they recede and don’t dominate a room.

FAB FINISHING TOUCHES

(L-R) Set of 2 Handled Cotton Rope Baskets, £34.99, Very; Gingham Check Cube, £60, Next; Hometime Round Geometric Wall Clock (30.5cm), £14.99, Very; George Home Pom-pom Cushion, £9 (Very/Next/George Home/PA)



Create a chic corner

Ideal Home Freydis Floor Lamp, £99.99; Hudson Living Bergen Nest of Tables – White, currently reduced to £149 from £169; Luxe Collection Genuine Sheepskin Wool Rug – Single, £59.99, Very (Very/PA)

Deep blues not only make a room feel calm and peaceful but will also add depth and drama. Create your own intimate space by switching light cottons for velvet and faux fur, to conjure a cosseting, cocooning effect. Add a comfy chair (refurb an old one with a throw) and treat yourself to a new lamp, which has the power to transform a space – then sit back and snuggle.

DECOR TIP: This season’s all about natural materials and textures – wool, mohair and cashmere feel gorgeously snug and improve with age. And don’t forget to ‘green it up’ with house plants, real or faux.

FAB FINISHING TOUCHES

(L-R) Sainsbury’s Home Blue Easy Fit Shade, £22; Sainsbury’s Home Nomad Wooden Side Table, £38; Medium Ficus Tree, £69, Marks & Spencer; Sainsbury’s Home Nomad Traveller Navy Throw (125 x 150cm), £20 (Marks & Spencer/Sainsbury’s Home/PA)

Dream up a beautiful boudoir

Rose Double Bed Frame in Peat Broad Weave, £995; Ink Chevron Wallpaper, £81 per roll, Barnaby Gates, Button & Sprung (Button & Sprung/Barnaby Gates/PA)

Warm shades, such as terracotta, burnt orange and mustard yellows, mimic the richness of autumn landscapes and are the perfect, easy-on-the-eye palette for bedrooms.

Opt for a pale, neutral backdrop and floor, and darken the mood, for a sleep-inducing atmosphere, by wallpapering the wall behind the bed. Up the style stakes by layering the bed with throws, and accessorise with cushions in harmonising colours. For luscious lustre, add copper lights, vases or photo frames.

DECOR TIP: Adding pops of pattern will add interest to a scheme. Embrace a modern retro-feel with geometric designs, keep it classic with a chevron pattern in monochrome, or keep it simple with a touch of a stripe or spots.

FAB FINISHING TOUCHES

(L-R) Miguel Caramel Glass Table Lamp, £49, Dunelm; Copper-Toned Pendant, £30, and Copper-Toned Glass Lamp Shade, £20, George Home; Premium Cosy Rug, £35-£230, Next; Sainsbury’s Home Macramé Cushion, £18 (Dunelm/George Home/Next/Sainsbury’s Home/PA)

