This is how you cook Tenderstem according to chef Meera Sodha

The recipe writer on her favourite hack for prepping and serving it.

When it comes to leafy greens, not all broccoli, it seems, is made equal. For food writer Meera Sodha, author of cookbooks Fresh India and Made In India, there is a superior one out there: Tenderstem.

Longer, leafier, sturdier and more elegant than it’s bushier sibling (and a scientific cross between usual broccoli and Chinese kale), for Sodha it was a “religious, epiphany-like moment” that first turned her head. A canape at a foodie awards do had a frond of the stuff perched on top, and “it was one of those times when everything goes quiet, the rest of the world falls away”, she remembers with a self-deprecating smile.

The cook and Guardian vegan columnist now fits the veg in wherever she can: “You can chop it into rounds and use it like peas, barbecue it, grill it, roast it, fry it – it’s really versatile.”

Blistering it is the best way to go though, she reckons:

1. Put a drizzle of rapeseed oil in a wide shallow frying pan and switch the heat up high. “You want it really hot.”

2. Throw in your Tenderstem, making sure they don’t overlap. “You want them to crisp up – you should hear a sizzling when they hit the pan.”

3. Turn the Tenderstem with tongs occasionally. Once they look singed and golden, pour in a little water and clamp on a lid. “A clear lid is best, I like to see what’s going on.”

4. Leave the broccoli to steam until tender and floppy, to suit your taste. “I like Tenderstem quite bendy, but my husband likes it quite crisp – we fight over it!”

Here’s how to make Meera Sodha’s forbidden rice salad with blistered Tenderstem and miso dressing…

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

For the salad:

300g black Venus rice

Rapeseed oil

200g Tenderstem

150g mangetout

1/4 red cabbage (around 200g), shredded

150g mixed radishes, topped, tailed and thinly sliced

150g edamame beans, defrosted

1 avocado, cut into wedges at the last minute

For the dressing:

60g cashews

1cm ginger, peeled and roughly chopped

3 1/2tbsp white miso

2tbsp rapeseed oil

3 1/2tbsp lemon juice

1tbsp brown rice syrup (or maple)

1tsp salt

Method:

1. Place the rice in a large pan, cover with plenty of water and bring to a boil. Once boiling, turn the heat down to a simmer and cook for 18 minutes until tender. Drain, using a sieve then place the sieve over the saucepan, cover with a tea-towel and leave to one side.

2. Next, make the dressing. Place all the ingredients for the dressing in a blender with 100ml of water and blitz. Leave to one side. Taste and adjust the salt, lemon or miso as you wish.

3. For the vegetables, heat one-and-a-half tablespoons of rapeseed oil in a large frying pan over a medium to high heat and blister the Tenderstem as above, then transfer to a plate. Add another drizzle of oil to the pan and when hot, add the mangetout. Cook for a couple of minutes until nicely blistered, then add to the plate.

4. To assemble the salad, place the cooked rice in a large serving bowl. Layer over the red cabbage, Tenderstem and mangetout, followed by the raw radishes, edamame and avocado. Drizzle over the dressing, mix and serve.

