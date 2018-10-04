National Poetry Day: 5 millennial Insta-poets changing the face of the age-old art form

Many consider poetry a dreary topic. The mandatory study and dissection of poems at school could be to blame (anyone else still got Wordsworth and Keats stuck in their head?) but there’s a diverse, modern world of poetry out there to explore.

A whole new generation of poets are using Instagram as a platform to share their lyrical musings, and their tens of thousands of followers prove it’s making an impact.

As it’s National Poetry Day, there’s no better time to peruse some millennial poets kickstarting a resurgence in the love of verse and rhyme…

1. Charly Cox

Cox’s poetry has been a hit since her first post in 2017. Her poignant poems reflect many of the troubles faced by women today. They’re captivating and ruthlessly honest; she addresses issues many of us put up with daily but are too insecure to face; from love and friendship to bringing mental health to the forefront. She recently published her first book, She Must Be Mad.

2. Rupi Kaur

Reflecting her musings on love, sex, and relationships, as well as darker verses on racism and the pressure of beauty standards, Rupi Kaur has really made a name for herself. Her poems are generally short and simplistic but still provide plenty to consider. They’re often surrounded by her own doodles. Check out her latest collection, The Sun And Her Flowers.

3. Tyler Knott Gregson

An accomplished poet, author and photographer, Gregson’s poems pertain to love, friendship, the hardships and harsh truths of life, as well as the day to day nuances that make life worth living. His poems swerve from uplifting to leaving you with much to ponder, and his ‘written using a typewriter’ style lends gravitas.

4. R.M. Drake

Perhaps Instagram’s most famous poet, R.M Drake (real name Robert Macias) has been on the scene since 2012 and his poems are regularly reposted by the likes of Kim Kardashian, which has helped spread his name. With 1.8 million followers, people all over the world relate deeply to his ‘good for the soul’ writing – which mainly covers the twists and turns of relationships, losing love and moving on.

5. Atticus

Another Insta-sensation for love poem fans, Atticas is a mysterious Canadian writer who’s managed to keep his identity under wraps (when he did a public reading last year he wore a mask). He has some celebrity fans to speak of – Karlie Kloss and Emma Roberts – and he writes beautiful, sometimes painful, poems about finding love and making sense of life. His second book, The Dark Between The Stars, is out now.

