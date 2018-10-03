Heston Blumenthal-style meals will soon be available at package holiday resorts

Swish package holiday brand TUI Sensatori has announced a leap into the future with a new restaurant concept and beach clubs.

Fine dining will no longer be the preserve of wealthy holidaymakers with the opening of TUI’s new Restaurant 10 concept, a signature restaurant designed to spark a range of emotions through the senses, which will be rolled out by the company’s Sensatori brand in 2019.

“As our hotel portfolio grows, we look for exciting new ways we can create multisensory experiences for our guests to fall in love with,” says Louise Bates, Director of Concept Management for TUI.

To bring the concept alive, the travel company worked with Professor Charles Spence, an experimental psychologist at the University of Oxford.

Dr Charles Spence (TUI/PA)

Heston Blumenthal, the king of multisensory dining, calls Spence one of his “biggest inspirations” – the pair created the Fat Duck’s famous Sound Of The Sea dish together, so diners can expect to encounter a similar weird yet wonderful sensory experience.

Usually a multisensory dining experience costs the earth and involves a waiting list, but with the Restaurant 10 concept, Spence wants to bring fine dining to resort hotels.

It’s not just a fitting addition to the Sensatori concept, it’s also lucrative. In 2015, research from TravelSupermarket showed one fifth of Brits chose their holiday destination based mainly on the food, and for 50% of Brits, food was at least one of the factors in their choice of holiday.

Renderings for Restaurant 10 (TUI/PA)

Part of Restaurant 10 will be Table 10, where 10 courses are served on an ‘OLED table’ which shows images designed to complement and enhance the food.

“While such technology can sometimes seem gimmicky, at Restaurant 10, the latest in table-top technology will be combined with the latest scientific insights in order to take the guests on a journey through their senses, where pairing, balance and storytelling are key,” says Spence.

Customers were given a sneak peak of the concept at an event to celebrate the brand’s decade in business at its newest resort in Gennadi, Rhodes. Chefs created a dessert featuring macarons, a basil smoothie and crushed cookies directly onto the table showing a blooming rose while sweet, ethereal music played.

The IVO Beach Club (TUI/PA)

As well as fine dining, TUI announced its resorts will also be upgraded to keep up with the growing beach club trend. IVO Beach will allow customers to tailor their day at the club to their preferences, including seafood meals and signature cocktails. The first IVO Beach club will open next year.

Spence has also had a hand in this new development, which uses the idea of Feng Shui to design placement of sunbeds, bars and other furniture to maximise the best features of each individual resort.

“The layout of the beach club has been designed to enhance the natural stimulation, everything from the calming sounds of the sea, the smell of flowers and plants and the sounds of nature to enhance the enjoyment of feeling the sun, sand and sea,” he says.

The exact locations of the IVO beach club and Restaurant 10 are yet to be announced.

© Press Association 2018