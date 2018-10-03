Katie Derham: 'I feel no different from when I was 26!'

From classical music to keeping up her Strictly fitness, BBC Proms presenter Katie Derham talks to Gabrielle Fagan about her approach to keeping well.

She found fame as one of the country’s youngest ever newsreaders – being signed up to front the ITV news at the tender age of 27 – but music broadcasting is how Katie Derham has really made her mark.

Now, Derham – a cornerstone of classical music radio and TV, as the face of the BBC Proms series (she also presents Radio 3’s Afternoon On 3 programme and has a string of arts documentaries under her belt) – has written the foreword to the newly-published The Classical Music Book.

“[It] reveals the fascinating background and stories about pieces and composers,” explains Derham, who has two daughters – Natasha, 18, and Eleanor, 14 – with husband John Vincent, co-founder of Leon, the healthy fast-food restaurant chain.

“I hope a book like that helps break down the barrier to classical music. People don’t realise it’s all around us. It’s often the basis for pop songs, film scores, and sound tracks for computer games,” adds the presenter, who reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing with dance partner Anton du Beke in 2015.

Here, Derham, 48, tells us more about her passion for music, keeping fit post-Strictly, and coping with the shadow of dementia…

What does music mean to you?

“Music has a certain magic. It can transport us to a different world, drive us to dance, or remind us of lost loved ones. A single chord can make you cry – I weep over some pieces – and get rid of all those emotions that might have been building up.

“I use music to wake me up and get me going in the morning, to help me switch off, relax, and definitely to take me to other places. I play violin and piano and perform with my local orchestra, and accompany my daughters on the piano as they’re studying singing. One of the best ways of getting rid of the rubbish of the day is to open your mouth and sing a song. I think music’s all powerful, really.”

What’s it like presenting the BBC Proms series?

“It’s a dream job. I love talking about music and, as it’s live, it keeps me on my toes and the adrenaline pumping. That sort of broadcasting is a combination of being spontaneous, busking it on occasions, and having loads of research and background material in your head to draw on.”



Derham outside London’s Royal Albert Hall in September, at the unveiling of 11 engraved stones recognising key people in the building’s history ahead of its 150th anniversary (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

You’ve got an image of being rather prim, proper and controlled. Is that accurate?

“No, not at all! Sometimes I don’t recognise myself from those descriptions. I was a newsreader for a long time, so I’m not exactly surprised people may have the view, ‘she’s very serious’, because it wouldn’t have been appropriate to crack gags or be too perky and relaxed.

“In truth, I dislike talking about myself, and I can’t tell people what to write about me. I’d describe myself as laid-back and positive and, I confess, with a competitive streak, as anyone who’s played Monopoly or Trivial Pursuit with me will know!”



How important is your husband, John to your happiness?

“We’ve been married 24 years. It’s crucial to us that we keep a balance in our lives and make time for each other. We both support each other hugely. I’ve just come back from America, where he’s opened his first Leon restaurant in Washington DC, and he’s my biggest supporter in the work I do.



Katie Derham with her husband, John Vincent in 2016. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“For sentimental reasons, I kept the dress I wore when I first met him while he was at university. It was a tunic dress from Topshop, like a glorified flower print sack. Natasha discovered it the other day and wore it all summer. I must confess, it was a bit weird for John and I to see her in it.”

How do you look after your health?

“Taking part in Strictly Come Dancing was like going on an enforced fitness regime, and I’ve tried to keep that level of fitness going. It was amazing to win last year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special. John’s keen for us to find the time for dancing lessons, so we can enjoy it together.



“I run a couple of times a week, and have phases of doing yoga. Over the last couple of years, a gluten-free diet has helped my skin.

“I’m very much of the view that, as women, we ought to chill our boots and not worry so much about the pressure we’re put under to look a certain way. I believe it’s about moderation in all things – eating healthily, getting enough sleep, avoiding smoking and not drinking too much. Being happy with yourself and enjoying life is the best way of looking well.

“Of course, there are some days when I look in the mirror and wish things were different, but I feel no different from when I was 26. I’m pretty much the same person as I was before I had children, but better off for having them. My daughters are a constant source of hilarity and a delight, even though they constantly borrow my clothes and make-up!”

How do you look after your wellbeing?

“Massage is something that ought to be available on the NHS for everyone, because it’s so good at relieving stress and sorting out aches and pains.

“We live in Haywards Heath and just being surrounded by green fields and trees and gardening makes you forget about an awful lot of the nonsense in daily life. Simple pleasures make me happy: Time with the family, seeing friends, a glass of wine, a good box-set or an absorbing book.”



What was the worst time of your life?

“When my mother, Margaret died of early-onset dementia (she was diagnosed aged 56 and died aged 61). Do I wake up in the middle of the night worrying about (developing) it? No, that’s not the way to live your life. After all, I could get knocked down by a bus tomorrow. Who knows what’s around the corner? But it’s not an end that anybody would choose.



I think this is what my mother used to call "an old fashioned look" to camera … pic.twitter.com/rWmGjkVLiw — Katie Derham (@thekatiederham) September 9, 2017

“I do as much as I can to support charities researching Alzheimer’s and dementia, keep myself fit, and do cognitive things to keep my brain working, as well as taking supplements. It’s all good, sensible, lifestyle stuff which seems appropriate to help stave off the chances of developing it.”

Would you ever take part in another reality show?

“I learnt to conduct in BBC’s Maestro competition in 2008, re-learned the violin in 2010 for First Love for Sky Arts, and of course Strictly, but I think that’s my limit. I’m not a very good cook and you wouldn’t catch me going anywhere near the jungle for I’m A Celebrity… Kangaroo testicles don’t massively appeal to me as a dish!”

Think you can Handel it? 🎻 Put your knowledge of #Mozart, #Mendelssohn, and more to the test with our ultimate composers quiz: https://t.co/9ZFCUNxFtL #classicalmusic pic.twitter.com/gJ3qIDBlsa — DK Books UK (@dkbooks) September 21, 2018

The Classical Music Book with foreword by Katie Derham, is published by DK, priced £17.99. Available now.

