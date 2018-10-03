7 lip-smacking reds to pair with autumn dinners

With the leaves changing colour and a chill in the air, this time of year always brings to mind bold berry aromas and cosy reds blanketed with smooth tannins.

Whether you’re coming home to a fireside snack or tucking into a hearty autumnal dish after a bracing walk, pairing your wine with the weight of the food is the perfect way to step into fall and feed your imagination with soul-warming recipes.

(Thinkstock/PA)

To encourage you to branch out, we’ve picked seven deliciously fruity wines all ideal for your harvest basket…

1. This… Loves Malbec Shiraz 2017, Western Cape, South Africa (£4.99, Aldi, in-store only)

(Aldi/PA)

One to settle into with a juicy steak, Aldi have made it easy for wine-loving foodies by launching a si-strong collection of wines, each priced under £5 a bottle, with a food pairing suggestion on the label.

“A lot of shoppers find food and wine pairing intimidating, especially when faced with a wall of wine in some supermarket aisles. Aldi’s This…Loves range of wines features great tasting, approachable and food-friendly bottles that have been created with food loving consumers in mind,” says Sam Caporn, aka The Mistress of Wine.

Smooth, soft and fruity with a twist of pepper on the finish, it’s well on target for the price.

2. Tesco Finest Montepulciano D’Abruzzo 2016, Italy (£7, Tesco)

(Tesco/PA)

It’s hard to think of a better accompaniment to a traditional spag bol or rich tomato sauces than this moreish Montepulciano from the Abruzzo region in Southern Italy. Rich and full-bodied, with a juicy blackberry character and enough brambly fruit to remind you of a dense forest floor, flourishes of herby, savoury spice will make you want to round off the meal with a chunky corner of Parmesan cheese. Deliciously easy to drink.

3. Slovenian Cabernet Sauvignon 2013, Slovenia (£7.99, Aldi)

(Aldi/PA)

A regal looking red that combines ripe blackberry, liquorice and plum flavours, it’s worth venturing beyond your usual casual pour if you like a firm, fruity cab sav, with a leathery finish to pair with a ribeye steak, chips and peppercorn sauce. With its bottle ageing and a discreet nose that’s elusive from the start, give it some time to breathe for the cedar-spiked fruit to take centre stage.

4. McGuigan & John Torode Tempranillo 2017, Adelaide Hills, Australia (circa. £46.96 for case of 6, Amazon)

(McGuigan Wines/PA)

Available by the case at just shy of £8 a bottle, this Spanish grape has been given a tasty makeover Down Under and speaks with a warm, friendly Australian accent. A collaboration between award-winning winemaker Neil McGuigan and TV presenter and chef John Torode, to bring home their shared love of food and wine, it’s bursting with just-crushed goodness.

Marked by vibrant red berry fruits, sweet spice and a savoury, bushy earthiness, as if by culinary magic, it’s versatile enough to serve with miso steak as well as spaghetti with clams.

5. Gabriel Meffre Organic Côtes du Rhône, France (£9.99, Waitrose)

(Waitrose/PA)

Showcasing the classic warmth, body and elegant structure of a Rhône Valley red, this customary blend of grenache, syrah, cinsault and mouvedre comes into its own this time of year, with daylight hours gently slipping away and thoughts turning to rustic soups, boeuf bourguignon or saucissons aux pommes. Generously fruity, with wafts of ripe plums and cherries, its plush black fruits are punctuated with peppery notes and sweet spice, ending with soft tannins on the long finish.

6. Somontes Colheita Tinto 2015, Casa Da Passarella, Serra da Estrela, Dão, Portugal (£11.95, davywine.co.uk)

(Davy’s Wines/PA)

The Dão region in Northern Portugal is famous for its red wines, which are often underrated and shouldn’t be overlooked. “We’re impressed with the quality, diversity and value that Portuguese wines represent and we’ve increased our range,” says James Davy of Davy’s Wines. “Perfect for autumn and early winter, the reds particularly are ripe and juicy but with good acidity and tannins, so the overall impression is not big and weighty. They suit this season and the transitional sort of foods we enjoy before true winter kicks in.”

Try this modern style made from touriga nacional and other local grapes. Delicious from the word go, a beguiling red-fruited bouquet leads to deep plum and blackberry fruit flavours, with earthy notes taking a back seat.

7. Charles Back Fairview Shiraz 2015, Western Cape, South Africa (£12.49, Laithwaites.co.uk)

(Laithwaites/PA)

A wine with excellent credentials, Charles Back is one of South Africa’s most influential winemakers and his Fairview shiraz is a showstopper. Concentrated, with bags of dark brambly spicy fruit that cushions the palate, sweet spice and cassis glide along elegantly in unison, with velvety smooth tannins on the powerful finish to seal the deal. Worth forking out for to relish with a Sunday roast.

