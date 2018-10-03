How to make Joe Wicks' kofta-stuffed Romano peppers

3rd Oct 18 | Lifestyle

Easy, full of nutrition and ready in no time.

e8fb23f5-5aee-4bd0-86b9-cc372a97f7c2

Joe Wicks’ reduced-carb recipes are perfect for those lazier days when you aren’t up to as much activity as usual, and these lamb and beef mince filled sweet peppers are packed with spices, cheese and pine nuts – so they’re super-comforting too.

Here’s how they’re done…

View this post on Instagram

My cookware range is coming soon…😬

A post shared by Joe Wicks (@thebodycoach) on

Ingredients
(Serves 4)

4 large Romano peppers, halved lengthways, seeds removed
10ml olive oil
1tbsp coconut oil
2 red onions, peeled and finely sliced
3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 aubergine, trimmed and diced into 1cm cubes (250g)
250g lamb mince
250g beef mince
1/2tsp ground cinnamon
1tsp ground cumin
1/2tsp sweet smoked paprika
Salt and black pepper
1tbsp tomato puree
100ml beef stock
70g pine nuts
1/2 bunch of coriander, roughly chopped
225g pizza mozzarella, patted dry
Rocket, to serve

Kofta-stuffed peppers
(Maja Smend/PA)


Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 210°C (fan 190°C/gas mark 6–7). Lay the peppers on a baking tray in a single layer, drizzle over the olive oil and roast in the hot oven for 20 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, melt the coconut oil in a large frying pan over a medium to high heat, then add the red onion and garlic and fry for three to four minutes or until just soft.

3. Crank up the heat to maximum and add the aubergine and both types of mince. Fry the ingredients over the high heat, stirring occasionally for a few minutes, breaking up the mince with a wooden spoon. Sprinkle in the cinnamon, cumin and paprika and stir to incorporate.

4. Season with a generous amount of salt and pepper, then add the tomato puree along with the beef stock and let the mixture simmer away – you don’t want it to be too wet. After a couple of minutes, turn the heat off and stir through the pine nuts and chopped coriander.

5. Remove the roasted peppers from the oven. They should have collapsed a little but still be holding their shape. Carefully drain off liquid that may have been produced while roasting, then fill the cavities with the mixture. Don’t worry if the mixture falls over the side.

6. Slice or tear the mozzarella and arrange over the top of the mince, then slide the tray back into the oven and bake for a further 10 minutes. The mozzarella will have melted nicely by this point. Serve up with a generous helping of rocket.

Joe’s 30 Minute Meals: 100 Quick And Healthy Recipes by Joe Wicks is published by Bluebird, priced £20. Available now.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Brand new factual series Revolting Ireland airs on Virgin Media One tonight

Stock up on the bread - we're in for ANOTHER big freeze
Stock up on the bread - we're in for ANOTHER big freeze

Emmerdale fans sobbing as Chas and Paddy lose their baby in HEARTBREAKING scenes
Emmerdale fans sobbing as Chas and Paddy lose their baby in HEARTBREAKING scenes

Michelle Keegan's winter wardrobe style advice as she launches a new collection with Very

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Blogger spends years growing her record-breaking 12cm fingernails

Blogger spends years growing her record-breaking 12cm fingernails
EXPLOSIVE week ahead in Corrie with two weddings, a car crash and a SHOCK death

EXPLOSIVE week ahead in Corrie with two weddings, a car crash and a SHOCK death
Kate returns from maternity leave in the perfect off-duty autumn outfit

Kate returns from maternity leave in the perfect off-duty autumn outfit
Lily Allen 'not attracted to women' despite paying for female sex workers

Lily Allen 'not attracted to women' despite paying for female sex workers
Lily Allen 'not attracted to women' despite paying for female sex workers

Brand new factual series Revolting Ireland airs on Virgin Media One tonight