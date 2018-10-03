How to make Joe Wicks' kofta-stuffed Romano peppers

Joe Wicks’ reduced-carb recipes are perfect for those lazier days when you aren’t up to as much activity as usual, and these lamb and beef mince filled sweet peppers are packed with spices, cheese and pine nuts – so they’re super-comforting too.

Here’s how they’re done…

Ingredients

(Serves 4)

4 large Romano peppers, halved lengthways, seeds removed

10ml olive oil

1tbsp coconut oil

2 red onions, peeled and finely sliced

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 aubergine, trimmed and diced into 1cm cubes (250g)

250g lamb mince

250g beef mince

1/2tsp ground cinnamon

1tsp ground cumin

1/2tsp sweet smoked paprika

Salt and black pepper

1tbsp tomato puree

100ml beef stock

70g pine nuts

1/2 bunch of coriander, roughly chopped

225g pizza mozzarella, patted dry

Rocket, to serve

(Maja Smend/PA)



Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 210°C (fan 190°C/gas mark 6–7). Lay the peppers on a baking tray in a single layer, drizzle over the olive oil and roast in the hot oven for 20 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, melt the coconut oil in a large frying pan over a medium to high heat, then add the red onion and garlic and fry for three to four minutes or until just soft.

3. Crank up the heat to maximum and add the aubergine and both types of mince. Fry the ingredients over the high heat, stirring occasionally for a few minutes, breaking up the mince with a wooden spoon. Sprinkle in the cinnamon, cumin and paprika and stir to incorporate.

4. Season with a generous amount of salt and pepper, then add the tomato puree along with the beef stock and let the mixture simmer away – you don’t want it to be too wet. After a couple of minutes, turn the heat off and stir through the pine nuts and chopped coriander.

5. Remove the roasted peppers from the oven. They should have collapsed a little but still be holding their shape. Carefully drain off liquid that may have been produced while roasting, then fill the cavities with the mixture. Don’t worry if the mixture falls over the side.

6. Slice or tear the mozzarella and arrange over the top of the mince, then slide the tray back into the oven and bake for a further 10 minutes. The mozzarella will have melted nicely by this point. Serve up with a generous helping of rocket.

Joe’s 30 Minute Meals: 100 Quick And Healthy Recipes by Joe Wicks is published by Bluebird, priced £20. Available now.

