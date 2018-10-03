How to make Joe Wicks' tandoori cod burgers with sweet potato fries

Who says burgers have to be unhealthy?

No matter how good your intentions, sometimes all you want to dig your teeth into is a big fat juicy burger. But before you reach for greasy beef, you could try whipping up a spicy fish burger from Joe Wick’s new cookbook.

Instead of deep-fried chips, this recipe comes with skinny, oven-baked sweet potato wedges (equally as delicious and full of good stuff). You can substitute any type of white fish – monkfish would be meaty and delicious – or even use lean chicken breasts if you’d prefer.

Make this after a HIIT or gym workout to refuel.

Ingredients

(Serves 2)

2 large sweet potatoes (600g), scrubbed clean

2tsp olive oil

Salt and black pepper

40ml rice vinegar

2g caster sugar

1 red chilli, de-seeded and finely sliced

1/4 red onion, finely sliced

1/4 cucumber (80g), de-seeded and cut into thin half-moons

2 x 200g skinless and boneless cod fillets

30g tikka masala curry paste

2 burger buns

To serve:

1tbsp fat-free Greek yoghurt

1 tomato, thinly sliced

1tbsp coriander, chopped

Method:

1. Cut each sweet potato in half lengthways, then cut into eight long, thin wedges and scatter over one layer on a baking tray.

2. Drizzle over the olive oil along with a good pinch of salt, toss to mix then roast in the oven for 25 minutes.

3. Mix together the rice vinegar, sugar, red chilli, onion and cucumber in a small bowl and leave to steep, giving it a mix every now and then.

4. Coat the cod fillets in the curry paste then place onto a baking tray lined with parchment and roast in the oven for 15 minutes, by which time they should be just cooked through. When the fish has only five minutes to go, cut the buns in half and place in the oven to toast.

5. To build the burger, spread a little yoghurt onto two bun halves, load up with sliced tomato, lay the fish on top then scatter the cucumber mix over (drain off the excess vinegar). Finish with the coriander and squash the remaining bun halves on top.

6. Serve with the sweet potato fries.

Joe’s 30 Minute Meals: 100 Quick And Healthy Recipes by Joe Wicks is published by Bluebird, priced £20. Available now.

