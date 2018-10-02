Black History Month: 7 important books and films to read and watch right now

From The Prison Letters Of Nelson Mandela to Henry's Freedom Box, here's some important reading material for this month.

October marks Black History Month, a time to commemorate the history and celebrate the achievements and contribution of black people in the UK. The month has been marked in February in the US since it was founded in 1970, against the backdrop of the civil rights movement, and took route in the UK in 1987.

“We celebrate it to shine a spotlight on the inspiring people and influential events in history that define Black Britishness,” says Aisha Suleiman, chair of Amazon’s Black Employee Network (BEN). “It’s an opportunity for us to focus on what we can teach all generations of all races about a past and a people of which some may have little awareness.

“It’s important to understand your own culture and the culture of other people. In the workplace, if we understand the history and background of our colleagues, it becomes easier to relate to people and the history that shaped them on a personal level.”

This year, there’s been an appropriation row over some local counties changing the name to ‘Diversity Month’, celebrating different ethnicities. The move has been heavily criticised, with many stressing the importance of keeping it focused on black British history, particularly in light of the Windrush failures, and considering it doesn’t really feature in school history lessons at other times of the year.

So, why not make sure you read or watch something that gives you a better cultural understanding this month? Here are some top books and films about black history, as recommended by members of Amazon’s Black Employee Network…

1. The Autobiography Of Malcolm X

“I’m a massive book lover, so as a child my face was always buried in a book, and this is one of my favourites. Malcolm X is somebody I really look up to as an individual, because he taught me that you should always speak out against injustice. The way he spoke out about civil rights at the time was an incredibly brave feat. He also taught me that I can always change my mind, for example in the way he developed his views about civil rights as the movement progressed.” (Aisha Suleiman)

2. The Prison Letters Of Nelson Mandela

“I believe that Nelson Mandela is an individual who was at the pinnacle of black history. He helped us to understand apartheid – while growing up, this was something my family were always aware of because he fought to spread the truth and never gave up in that pursuit for truth. Those characteristics of fighting for your rights and never giving up still inspire me to this day.” (Lucinda Opoku-Ababio)

3. The Ordeal Of Mansart by W.E.B. Du Bois

“W.E.B Du Bois has had a profound effect on black political culture, and this first book in his Black Flame trilogy is a really good starting point for anybody who’s new to his work. The Ordeal Of Mansart represents all African-American history by following the journey of one black man, Manuel Mansart, from birth to death.” (Ryan Little)

4. Windrush: The Irresistible Rise Of Multi-Racial Britain by Mike and Trevor Phillips

“This is a great read, focusing on how people in the 1940s and 1950s came from the Caribbean and Africa to the United Kingdom. It covers their experience of that change and their lives in Britain from that time right up until the present day, showing how that generation’s lives changed so drastically. It’s a brilliant book and I highly recommend it.” (Tireni Ladega)

5. Henry’s Freedom Box by Ellen Levine

“If you have children, they’ll love this book. It’s about a boy who doesn’t know his own birthday and who has always lived in captivity as a slave, so he decides to mail himself out of captivity and towards freedom. We see his challenges as a slave child, the plans he makes, his intelligence and determination as a child to free himself from captivity. When he eventually steps out of the box, they call it his first birthday – his first day of freedom. Henry’s story is incredibly inspiring for parents and children alike.” (Lauren Azania AJ King-Yombo)

6. I Am Not Your Negro directed by Raoul Peck

“This documentary film is inspired by an unfinished manuscript by the novelist James Baldwin called Remember This House. It explores the history of racism in the United States through Baldwin’s memories of the civil rights movement and its most prominent leaders, and it also brings the background of American history to life through his personal observations.” (Ryan Little)

7. Men Of Honor directed by George Tillman Jr

“This movie stars Cuba Gooding Jnr and is inspired by the true story of Carl Brashear, who was the first African American master diver in the United States Navy. Brashear overcame bigotry, racism and lots more to achieve his goals, so it’s an inspiring story – and I love an epic movie!” (Frederic Houinato)

