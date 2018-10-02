What you need to know about the UK and Ireland restaurants that have won their first Michelin stars

The winners, old and new, are in...

The UK and Ireland’s Michelin-starred restaurants for 2019 have been announced, and there’s quite a few chefs celebrating their first ever star.

While the likes of Heston Blumenthal’s The Fat Duck and nine-seater sushi bar The Araki have retained their coveted three stars, and L’Enclume and Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons stand strong with two, the ranks of highly-prized places to eat has swelled, with 21 restaurants claiming a star (or two) for the first time.

Here’s what you need to know about the new big names on the Michelin scene…

Core by Clare Smyth, London

Smyth famously ran Restaurant Gordon Ramsey, so it’s no surprise that as former chef patron at a three-star establishment – and the first and only female chef to run a restaurant with three Michelin-stars in the UK – her first solo venture went straight into the Guide. However, it’s incredibly rare to be awarded two stars in your first year of eligibility. Core is all about the best sustainable British produce, from jellied eel, toasted seaweed and malt vinegar to skate with Morecambe Bay shrimps, Swiss chard and brown butter.

Brat, London

Critics and food writers have been absolutely raving about chef Tomos Parry’s Brat in Shoreditch. Blending his Welsh heritage (he’s from Anglesey) with his love of firing up the grill Basque-country style, you can’t go and not order the turbot.

Restaurant Chestnut, County Cork

Chef Rob Krawczyk heads up the kitchen at Restaurant Chestnut in Ballydehob, a former pub with just 18-seats. He’s all for putting the best of West Cork’s produce on the plate, and simplicity is key, whether you’re scoffing his bread and smoked butter, or strawberries with goat’s cheese and celery.

Ikoyi, London

As the only African restuarant with a Michelin star in the whole of the UK and Ireland, Ikoyi is the place to go for the best of Jollof cuisine. Owners Iré Hassan-Odukale and Jeremy Chan focus on West African flavours and inspirations in particular; take their fiery scotch bonnet chillies, which they ferment, burn and pickle.

Ichigo Ichie, County Cork

Chef Takashi Miyazaki’s Cork restaurant Ichigo Ichie is in the vein of Japanese ‘kappou’ (casual) style and ‘kaiseki’ (multi-course) dining, and the first of its kind in Ireland. Offering ‘elaborately prepared dishes that represent the seasons’ guests (max 25, it’s very intimate) are served over the counter.

Salt, Stratford-upon-Avon

Chef Paul Foster’s kickstarter campaign-funded restaurant Salt won best newcomer in the Good Food Guide awards last year, and now has a star to match. Expect a super relaxed atmosphere and food with a fresh British slant. The blackberries, sweetcorn ice cream, buttermilk and shortbread dessert sounds particularly delicious.

