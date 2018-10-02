How to do a Disney fun run in fancy dress

Damon Smith accepts the challenge of his first half marathon abroad and keeps a diary of the 21km run in costume around Disneyland Paris.

Paula Radcliffe, world record holder for the women’s marathon and ambassador for the Disneyland Paris Magic Run Weekend, is staring at me with amusement and incredulity as I paint a vivid mental image of the costume I’m wearing tomorrow for my first half marathon.

I have upcycled an old Christmas outfit with foam-filled fake legs to create the illusion of cowboy Woody from the Toy Story films, riding on the shoulders of Olaf from Frozen.

“Is he a waterproof snowman?” Radcliffe asks, noting that rain is forecast for the 7am start of the half marathon, which winds through two Disney theme parks and the surrounding countryside of Marne-la-Vallée. “He might melt,” she giggles. If I wasn’t already thrumming with beginner’s nerves after five weeks of training, I am now.

Damon Smith has a close encounter with Hades, Pain and Panic during the Disneyland Paris Val d’Europe Half Marathon (Disney/PA)

Signing up

I’ve completed 10km runs before, so entering the Disneyland Paris Val d’Europe Half Marathon is a logical next step towards tackling a full marathon before my body clock chimes 50. But having left it a bit late in the day to begin a sensible training plan, the pressure is on.

Under French law, foreign runners must provide a medical certificate, dated and signed by a GP, to confirm they are fit to participate. This is my first hurdle.

I’m given a clean bill of health by the GP after an 8km run and upload my signed medical certificate for verification. Preregistration requires an expected finish time. I err towards three hours.

Running in fancy dress

I increase my morning runs to 10km and need to test the costume for comfort and durability. Before dawn breaks, I arrive at my local gym and shimmy into my regalia. A clearly confused man freezes, mid-arm curl, as I trot on the treadmill.

“Half-marathon… fancy dress,” I stutter, meeting his pitying gaze in the mirror. Over the next 45 minutes, it becomes evident that the costume’s low-slung trousers will restrict my stride and I’ll have to reduce my normal 9kph pace. Blissfully, there’s no chafing.

Damon Smith in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle during the Disneyland Paris Val d’Europe Half Marathon (Disney/PA)

The final preparations

I’ve experienced some sharp stabbing pains and am mindful of muscle soreness as I pack for the race. My hefty 1kg bag of Epsom salts, earmarked for a soothing soak, won’t be coming back with me.

After a stress-free outward journey on the Eurostar, I check into the luxurious Disneyland Hotel and carb-load during an entertaining dinner at Inventions Restaurant, where Tigger raises a glass to my success on Sunday morning.

Damon Smith enjoys dinner with Tigger and Mickey at Inventions Restaurant (Damon Smith/PA)

The day before the race, I consciously avoid thrill rides that might aggravate the dull ache in my lower back and drink water every hour to ensure I’m hydrated. Pasta, potatoes, chicken and rice clutter lunchtime and dinner plates in various permutations. After my brief encounter with Radcliffe in Café Fantasia, I’m tucked up in bed, bloated with pre-race nerves, by 10pm.

Race day

My alarm trills at ungodly o’clock and I feel surprisingly calm as I shower and head down to breakfast at 5am with my runner’s bib, which entitles me to double helpings. Inventions Restaurant hums with the nervous anticipation of participants slavishly following pre-race rituals.

It’s less than two hours to the start, so I opt for wholemeal toast slathered in acacia honey, a probiotic yoghurt and banana. Outside, the lights of Disneyland Park reflect in the rain-soaked coffee-coloured flagstones. Radcliffe’s gloomy weather forecast was correct.

By the time I get back to my room, western European’s population of butterflies is fluttering furiously in my stomach. My lower back feels sore so I stretch before I put on my outfit and complete a mental checklist; tissues, chocolate chip power bar, empty bladder.

Shortly after 6am, I join the tribal gathering of 9,000 runners representing 70 nationalities striding towards assigned corrals in the backlot of Walt Disney Studios Park. I bounce to keep my muscles warm in the cooling drizzle as 7am beckons. Giant screens broadcast words of encouragement from Radcliffe, who is leading us out, before a cackling Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians cajoles the hordes across the start line.

I begin cautiously, mindful of the slippery conditions. Cast members flank the route, cheering loudly, and I can’t stop grinning. Shortly after the 1km marker, the downpour subsides and I queue for my first photographic meet and greet with Hades from Hercules, flanked by his diabolical minions Pain and Panic. It takes less than 10 minutes for my unflattering close-up.

Damon Smith meets the Sheriff of Nottingham and King John during the Disneyland Paris Val d’Europe Half Marathon (Disney/PA)

Two further character encounters – a fabulously fierce Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty and The Sheriff Of Nottingham and King John from Robin Hood – bookmark a comfortable opening 7km, which includes a trot over the drawbridge of the 167-foot high Sleeping Beauty Castle.

At water stations, I take on just enough fluid to replace what I’m furiously sweating out. As we pass the 8km marker, the familiar geography of the parks is replaced by the steadily inclining asphalt of Boulevard de l’Europe, which shepherds us into the villages of Magny-le-Hongre.

My spirits are repeatedly buoyed by cheers for Olaf and Woody as spectators cackle at my costume, which feels heavier with each lolloping stride.

Damon Smith runs through the castle in the Disneyland Paris Val d’Europe Half Marathon (Jon Furniss/Disney/PA)

The route doubles back shortly after 14km and I take a greedy mouthful of power bar as staccato bursts of pain scream in my hips like a pair of angry toddlers.

Somewhere between the 18km and 19km markers, which skirt Lake Buena Vista, my right leg cramps violently. I hobble inelegantly, hoping to walk off the agonising tension.

My calf muscle eventually relaxes and I return to an awkward gait for the final stretch back into the Studios Park, where I amble over the finish line, grinning deliriously as I bow my head to accept a finishers’ medal.

Damon Smith crosses the finish line of the Disneyland Paris Val d’Europe Half Marathon (Disney/PA)

The next 10 minutes are an adrenaline-fuelled blur – congratulatory hugs, a hastily gobbled banana, a live telephone interview with BBC radio – before I shuffle stiffly back to the hotel.

I run a bath and swirl in Epsom salts. As I gingerly lower myself into the steaming water, I glimpse the lifeless puddle of my costume on the tiled floor. Olaf stares up at me with a reassuring smile, directing my gaze to tutu-clad hippopotamus ballerinas from Fantasia on the cream-coloured bathroom tiles. The searing heat is delicious and I contentedly close my eyes to let my achievement soak into every pore.

The next Disneyland Paris Magic Run Weekend is September 19-22, 2019. Telephone booking for hotel packages including race entry is now open (run.disneylandparis.com/bookings; 0844 800 8111).

Damon Smith with his finisher’s medal (Jon Furniss/Disney/PA)

© Press Association 2018