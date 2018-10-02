Ask a counsellor: 'My boyfriend isn't sure if he wants to be with me anymore - but won't let me go'

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers her advice to a woman who doesn't know whether she's coming or going in her relationship...

The problem…

“My ex-boyfriend of five years and I broke up about a month ago after he said he wasn’t sure what he wanted in life right now. He studies hard, goes to the gym and works and has found it hard to juggle all of that plus a relationship with me, but I’ve never pressured him to marry me or even move in together.

“I’m just as busy as he is and would like to have more life behind me before I settle, but he’s been really confusing the last few weeks. We’ve gone from no contact to minimal to full-blown contact like we used to, spending the weekends together and talking on the phone every night.

“He says he’s really confused about how he feels, doesn’t know what he wants and doesn’t want to be in a relationship. He’s also said that I’m his first love and all that he has. He’s admitted to having a crush on a girl at the gym (who has a boyfriend) and that killed me.

“I don’t want to be with him right now, not while he is the way he is. He has a lot to sort out in his own head, not helped by his family life, which is difficult at home. I feel like he just won’t let me go but, if I talk about space, he just threatens to cut me out entirely, which isn’t fair.

“I want to be there for him, but I can’t be his emotional punch bag anymore, not while there’s no commitment from him – but what do I do? We’re both 24 now and he’s all I ever needed but I can’t be stuck in limbo like this for much longer.”

Fiona says…

“Your boyfriend sounds like a very confused young man and I am sure this is a horrible situation for you to be in. He’s not being fair to you and he’s also being very selfish.

“For someone who doesn’t know what he wants in life and who says he doesn’t want to be in a relationship, he didn’t let your so-called separation last very long. He clearly depends on you but he’s being immature and very unfair because he’s not letting you get on with your own life while he tries to sort out his own.

“Part of the problem may well be that he’s got no idea of what life would be like without you – he’s never experienced the real emotional cost of splitting up.

It sounds as if you’re spending as much time together now as you did before you split up.

“I think he’s afraid of moving on with his life and his threat to cut you out completely if you talk about some space apart suggests to me that this frightens him. However, I think time apart is the only way that is going to focus his mind on what he wants from this relationship.

“You are the more mature, stronger person here, and if you’re going to have confidence in his feelings for you, I think you are going to have to force a proper separation. Yes, it’s a risk, especially with this other girl in the picture, and yes, it will be very hard for you to do, but at the moment, you’re both drifting and neither of you can rely on your feelings for one another.

“You were only 19 when you got together, and those five years have involved a lot of growing up so you’ve both changed. Whether his feelings have or not, it doesn’t sound like he knows, but he’s probably thinking he needs to see more of life before he settles down.

“You imply his family life is unsettled and this could be adding to his anxiety about his future with you. A separation, instigated by you, might lead to an eventual split but, however painful it is for both of you, I think it’s the only way to know how you both feel. And is it any worse than the horrible uncertainty you’re stuck with now?”

