3 amazing people over 60 that have achieved amazing fitness feats

Feeling like you're 'too old' to be at the top of your A-game? These senior triathletes, swimmers and CrossFit pros will change your mind.

They say that age is just a number, and that’s definitely true when it comes to the world of fitness.

Health experts and magazine articles might warn that our fitness plummets after retirement, but there’s a new breed of athletes defying all the rules, proving you can hit your fitness peak well into your 60s and beyond.

A prime example is Arctic explorer Sir David Hempleman-Adams, known for being the first person to climb the highest peaks in all seven continents, as well as trekking to both the geographic and magnetic North and South Poles.

Sir David Hempleman-Adams during a trip circumnavigating the polar region by boat (Polar Ocean Challenge/PA)

The 61-year-old is refusing to lose his steam, and is set to single-handedly sail the Atlantic next year, despite being a self-confessed “novice sailor”.

He recently told the Telegraph: “I really believe 60 is the new 40. I think that the younger generation are not willing to push that extra bit. They won’t start things because they don’t want to fail…

“I hear so many people say, ‘I wish I could do this or I wish I could do that – if only I could afford it or I had the time’. I say just get out there and do it.”

Adventurer Sir David Hempleman-Adams after being made a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order by the Duke of Cambridge (Nick Ansell/PA)

Hempleman-Adams isn’t the only one stepping up to new challenges in his 60s though – there’s plenty senior “fitspo” out there, if you look hard enough.

Here are just three amazing athletes who are slaying in their lane at 60 and beyond…

1. Edwina Brocklesby

Dubbed the “Irongran”, this silver-haired powerhouse ran her first half marathon at the age of 50, after she lost her husband to cancer. Before that, her exercise regime consisted of little more than walking up the stairs and ferrying her children to their sports clubs.

Since smashing her first race, she’s spent the past 20 years taking part in marathons and triathlons and, at the age of 74, even became the oldest British woman to complete an ironman race – a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride and a full marathon (26.22 miles).

2. Jacinto Bonilla

CrossFit is everywhere and most of the hardcore fitness buffs you see in its cult-like studios tend to be in their 20s and 30s – but one 79-year-old is redefining what it means to pump iron and rep through burpees. Jacinto Bonilla is so good at the hardcore regimen, he’s the oldest person to compete in the highly skilled and hugely difficult CrossFit Games.

Affectionately nicknamed the ‘Grandfather of CrossFit’, the fitness craze has even named one of its famous WODs (workout of the day) after him.

It was created on his 69th birthday (the ‘Jacinto Storm’) and consists of a gruelling: 69 squats, 69 wall balls, 69 pull-ups, 69 push-ups, 69 kettlebell swings, and 69 deadlifts. Another rep of each exercise is added with each of Bonilla’s birthdays, meaning it’ll increase to 80 reps next year. Ouch.

3. Pat Gallant-Charette

This 67-year-old marathon swimmer has set 11 World Records in her sport, including becoming the oldest woman to swim the English Channel in 2017.

Amazingly, the grandmother from Maine only took up marathon swimming at 50 – with no prior experience – when she wanted to compete in a local swim to honour her late brother’s life. In an interview with wbur.org, she even said that during her initial pool training, she asked the lifeguards to keep an eye on her to make sure she didn’t drown.

Now the retired nurse is a force to be reckoned with, and she continues to set records at sea. She’s also the oldest woman to swim the Tsugaru Strait in Japan, the North Channel between Northern Ireland and Scotland, and the Molokai Channel in Hawaii.

