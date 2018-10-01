Video: How to spot the signs of breast cancer

Make sure you know what to look for.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so it’s as good a time as any to make sure you’re clued up on the signs and symptoms.

More and more women are being diagnosed with the disease due to the UK’s ageing population and a rise in obesity levels, among other factors, although survival rates have improved.

Around 55,000 women and 350 men are diagnosed with breast cancer every year in the UK, and more than 11,000 die.

So it’s vital to regularly check your breasts for abnormalities – here, Breast Cancer Care explain all of the signs to look out for.

