Video: How to spot the signs of breast cancer

1st Oct 18 | Lifestyle

Make sure you know what to look for.

pink ribbon breast cancer on a blue background. top view top. Place for text

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so it’s as good a time as any to make sure you’re clued up on the signs and symptoms.

More and more women are being diagnosed with the disease due to the UK’s ageing population and a rise in obesity levels, among other factors, although survival rates have improved.

Around 55,000 women and 350 men are diagnosed with breast cancer every year in the UK, and more than 11,000 die.

So it’s vital to regularly check your breasts for abnormalities – here, Breast Cancer Care explain all of the signs to look out for.

Argos Ireland announce INCREDIBLE offer on thousands of products
Darcey Bussell suffers wardrobe malfunction during Strictly Come Dancing
Pedestrian dies after being struck by van in Dublin

[PIC] New Look has just released the coat of dreams and EVERYONE wants to get their hands on it

Kanye West announces he wants to be known by a COMPLETELY new name

[PIC] The latest product to land in Lidl stores is absolutely GENIUS - and it's LESS than a TENNER

Stock up on the bread - we're in for ANOTHER big freeze

