6 of the best pieces of home fitness equipment to fit into your life

Reaping the physical and mental benefits of a daily workout doesn't have to cost the earth, says Liz Connor.

If you’re looking to save on shelling out for an expensive boutique gym membership this September, you might want to look closer to home for your next workout.

Shred fat, build muscle and pack in a blistering exercise class from the comfort of your living room with our pick of the best at-home fitness equipment.

1. Powerhouse Bodymax H2Row Rowing Machine, £499, powerhouse-fitness.co.uk

(Bodymax H2Row/PA)

This rower uses water resistance, so you can experience the benefits of ‘on water’ rowing at home – giving a cardiovascular workout that uses every large muscle group in the body. Afterwards, the lightweight rail beam folds for storage and there are wheels for easy transportation.

2. 8KG Body Power kettlebell, £16.99, fitness-superstore.co.uk

(Body Power/PA)

Whether using it for Russian swings, snatches or goblet squats, this core-sculpting kettlebell has a cast-iron handle that won’t slip or slide from your grip, while a colourful neoprene coating makes it friendly on wood floors.

3. Lululemon reversible yoga mat, £58, lululemon.co.uk

(Lululemon/PA)

Light and easy to pack away, this essential yoga tool has a textured, natural rubber surface to maximise your grip during those tricky balance poses and inversions. A special antimicrobial additive stops bad smells from lingering over time and at 180cm, it’s long enough for taller yoga or broga enthusiasts to still get a daily deep stretch.

4. Domyos ab wheel, £5.99, decathlon.co.uk

(Decathlon/PA)

If your flat isn’t big enough for an ab bench, this compact piece of kit can give you similar results and uses a tenth of the space. You simply hold onto the handles in a kneeling position and slowly extend your body forwards, feeling the burn in your obliques, glutes and abdominal wall as you go.

5. Nike Fundamental weighted skipping rope, £19.95, nike.com

(Nike/PA)

Easy-to-use both indoors and out, this skipping rope is great for building up speed, strength and coordination. A 0.23kg weight in each handle intensifies your workout, and as the rope is adjustable, you can fine-tune the length to suit your space.

6. Women’s Health Resistance Loops 4-pack, £10.99, argos.co.uk

(Argos/PA)

These elastic, stretchy bands might look pretty gentle, but slipping one around your thighs will add one hell of a burn to a set of sumo squats. Four different types of colour-coded bands allow for various degrees of tension, depending on how much you want to amp up your workout this autumn.

© Press Association 2018