Celebrate Goatober: How to make seared goat chops with cavolo nero, pears, chilli and peanut butter

As a month-long championing of goat meat kicks off, here's how to cook it.

You’ll probably be comfortable eating copious amounts of goat’s cheese (preferably baked, or with crackers and chutney), but goat meat is still criminally underused.

The aim of ‘Goatober’ is to change that. Throughout October, restaurants, pop-ups, farmers, chefs and goat meat traders are hoping to bring goat meat and its ethical and sustainable charms to a wider audience and more taste buds than ever.

Look to James Whetlor of Cabrito especially, a goat meat supplier to restaurants that also now sells goat to Waitrose, for lots of inspiration. Whetlor’s book, Goat, explains how billy goats are traditionally disposed of at birth as a waste product, while the females are funnelled into the dairy industry to meet demand for goat’s milk. Considering this a travesty, Whetlor began rearing his own billy goats for the table.

If you’ve not eaten goat before, it’s muscular, and not too dissimilar to lamb and mutton – and with some greens alongside, makes for a great autumn supper…

Here’s River Cottage chef Gelf Alderson’s take on goat chops with cavolo nero and pears

Ingredients:

(Serves 2)

4 good sized goat chops

1 bunch of cavolo nero, de-stalked and roughly chopped

1 mild red chilli, deseeded and sliced

1 large tbsp crunchy peanut butter (or any nut butter of your choice)

1 firm English pear, cored and diced

2tbsp extra virgin rapeseed oil

1 knob of unsalted butter (goats butter if you can get it)

A few splashes of pear cider

Method:

1. Bring a pan of lightly salted water to a rapid boil then add the cavalo nero and cook until just tender, remove from the water and strain well.

2. Meanwhile, place a heavy bottomed skillet on a high heat until it starts to lightly smoke, season the goat chops, place in the skillet with a little light rapeseed oil cook until the first side has gained a good dark brown colour, turn and cook until the other side has the same colour, remove from the pan and allow to rest for a few minutes.

3. Once the pan has cooled slightly, place the knob of butter into the pan and melt, ready to pour over the chops. Goat chops are best served pink like lamb.

4. Once this is done, get a large sauce pan hot, add the oil, and then the chilli, peanut butter, diced pear and pear cider, cook briefly and add the cavolo nero, toss over heat until hot and thoroughly mixed.

5. Season and serve with the rested goat chops and spoon over any liquid left in the cavolo nero pan and the butter left in the goat pan.

