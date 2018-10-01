These garden hacks will help hedgehogs hibernate

1st Oct 18

How can gardeners help hedgehogs hibernate? Expert Emily Wilson looks at the dos and don'ts of giving our prickly friends a helping hand.

So, it’s almost time for hedgehogs to hibernate for the winter, although the hot summer may have delayed the process by a few weeks.

Emily Wilson, hedgehog officer at Hedgehog Street, a joint campaign by the People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) and the British Hedgehog Preservation Society (BHPS) explains: “Hedgehogs usually hibernate from October/November to March/April, though this year the weather has been particularly unusual – snow in March and a heatwave in July – so this may well have an effect on when hedgehogs go into hibernation.”

To help them on their way:

DO…

1. Create a hedgehog highway

a hole in a wall forming a hedgehog highway (Henry Johnson/PA)
Let hedgehogs roam from garden to garden (Henry Johnson/PA)

Put a hole in or under your fence and ask your neighbours to do the same to create a hedgehog highway. It means the creatures will be able to roam further to forage for food, water and shelter.

2. Make sure they have plenty of food and water

A hedgehog eating (Hedgehog Street/PA)
Make sure hedgehogs eat well (Hedgehog Street/PA)

Put out supplementary food to help recovering mothers and underweight yearlings fatten up. You could try using hedgehog food, or a meaty dog/cat food and a bowl of water.

A hedgehog drinking (Hedgehog Street/PA)
(Hedgehog Street/PA)

Hedgehogs can remain active well into November and December, and will often move nesting sites during hibernation. A bowl of fresh water will be appreciated by any hog out and about.

3. Ensure they have a nesting place

A sheltered nesting place for a hedgehog (Steve Burke/PA)
Create a sheltered nesting place (Steve Burke/PA)

Create a hedgehog house or leave part of your garden wild as a nesting area (with leaf piles, etc.)

DON’T…

1. Start a bonfire without checking

A bonfire (Thinkstock/PA)
Check before starting a bonfire (Thinkstock/PA)

Piles of leaves and sticks offer a perfect nest for hedgehogs, so have a good rummage under your debris for your prickly friends before lighting a bonfire.

2. Use slug pellets

slug pellets (Thinkstock/PA)
Avoid slug pellets which can harm hedgehogs (Thinkstock/PA)

Try to use a natural alternative instead of pesticides in your garden as not only will they reduce the number of insects available for hedgehogs to eat, they might make hedgehogs very ill, or even kill them.

3. Tidy up too much

a hedgehog (Hedgehog Street/PA)
(Hedgehog Street/PA)

Leave an area of your garden to go wild – brambles, log piles, leaf piles and long grass or scrub are all perfect places for hedgehogs to make cosy a hibernation nest.

Try also to avoid using a strimmer unless you have to. Hedgehogs are often hiding in long grass or brush and their natural defence mechanism is to curl into a ball – which isn’t much protection against machinery. Check all long grass or vegetation carefully before mowing or strimming.

