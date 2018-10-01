2 minutes with Jack Monroe - who can't stand mushy peas but adores a good curry

If you’re a shopper on a budget, Jack Monroe should be your go-to recipe writer. The home cook is back with a new recipe collection, Cooking On A Bootstrap, based on her blog of the same name.

Packed with purse-friendly, yet intriguing and thoughtful dishes, it’s also a guide to budgeting, reading recipes and feeling confident in the kitchen.

Here, we find out a bit more about the 30-year-old mum-of-one’s own eating habits…

Your death row meal would be… 10 bags of salt and vinegar crisps, one after the other until my tongue is pained with it.

The thing you still can’t make is… Rice, which is why I make risotto, because I cannot cook rice to save my life, and I have tried. I’ve washed it three times in changes of water, I’ve done the two-and-a-half cups of water for every cup of rice, I’ve brought the water to the boil and I’ve salted it and stirred it and left it alone and I have tried every single way in the world: Rice hates me, and I hate rice.

So I make risotto because I can stand there and stir it, it’s all going sludgy and gloopy and it’s meant to. People used to take the mick out of me and say, ‘You’re so middle class, you cook risotto’, because no working-class person in their right mind would make risotto, right? [But] my mum is the most working-class person you could ever hope to meet, and she makes risotto.

I can cook the most bizarrely complex things in the world. I can make mascarpone ice cream with an olive crumble, I can make a Marie Rose semifreddo beetroot cured smoked salmon, but I cannot cook rice.

Your favourite store cupboard essential has to be… Chopped tomatoes. If I have fewer than two tins of chopped tomatoes, I start to panic. I just stockpile them because I use them as the basis for so many things.

The kitchen utensil you can’t live without is… A wooden spoon, or my hands, but a wooden spoon tends to be more sanitary.

If you get hungry late at night, the snack you’ll reach for is… Salt and vinegar crisps!

Your signature dish is absolutely… Curry, I can make about 200 different curries. One of my first ever housemates was Nepalese, and I was fascinated by his food – I would just hover over him cooking in the kitchen, being a pest. Curries are my absolute favourite thing to cook.

I host charity curry nights and I can quite easily knock out 15 different curries, and they’ll all be unusual things – there’s no tikka or masala, they’re all really unusual. I work really hard to make them as authentic as possible, but also keep the price low where I can, and introduce people to new flavours and concepts. I’m pretty sure I’ve got a curry book in me somewhere. People always say, ‘You do a lot of curry recipes, don’t you?’ I love a curry – but someone else has to cook the rice!

Preferably your eggs will be… Chocolate!

Your takeaway of choice is… Curry! Haha. Although I am very partial to Japanese food.

Your hangover cure has to be… More booze? Haha. Usually something hot and spicy that kicks you out of bed again. But always an orange juice and a black coffee and some kind of carb, and some kind of heat.

And you really can’t stomach… Mushy peas, never got on with them. I absolutely cannot stand them. I got given a tin of them when I was a food bank user, and you get what you’re given – I was raging. [I thought] ‘Not only am I in absolute dirt poverty, the only thing I have to eat is a tin of mushy peas!’ I hated my life at that point.

Cooking On A Bootstrap by Jack Monroe, photography by Mike English, is published by Bluebird, priced £15.99. Available now.

© Press Association 2018