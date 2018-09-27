Why you really shouldn't be drinking turpentine for digestive health

Doctors are warning that the bizarre health trend can cause nausea, vomiting and could even prove fatal.

Celebrities are often pedalling questionable health advice. From Gwyneth Paltrow’s vaginal steams to January Jones eating her own placenta to stave off post-natal depression, we can always rely on the A-list crowd to share some weird secrets to their wellbeing.

But doctors are warning against copying the latest Hollywood-endorsed health trend, which involves drinking turpentine – a toxic paint thinner – to flush out your digestive system.

The bizarre health craze came to light after US actress Tiffany Haddish told GQ that she takes a teaspoon of the solvent when she’s feeling under the weather.

“A teaspoon of turpentine will not kill you,” Haddish told the publication. “The government doesn’t want you to know that if you have a cold, just take some turpentine with some sugar or castor oil or honey, and it’ll go away the next day.”

Haddish told GQ that she learned about the supposed cure-all properties of turpentine on YouTube.

A quick search on the platform brings up dozens of videos on the topic, with vloggers and so-called herbalists claiming that it can brighten skin, cleanse the digestive system and improve eyesight.

Sounds great, doesn’t it? Of course, there’s just one problem; these people aren’t medical experts. In fact, every expert we spoke to about the trend said it was a really bad idea.

“Turpentine is an oleoresin obtained from pine trees,” says Healthspan medical director Dr Sarah Brewer. “It was used medicinally in ancient times to treat lung disease, parasites and gallstones, but just because it’s ‘natural’ doesn’t mean it’s safe, and it is not a remedy I would recommend as an oral treatment.

“When inhaled, turpentine can lead to confusion, headache, sore throat and shortness of breath, and when applied to the skin, it can cause irritation with redness and pain,” warns Brewer.

“Turpentine poisoning can lead to kidney failure, blindness, abnormal heart rhythms, chest and abdominal pain, vomiting, intestinal haemorrhage, low blood pressure, convulsions and even death.”

Turpentine is the volatile oil distilled from pine resin (Thinkstock/PA)

The idea of using turpentine as a health cure hasn’t come from nowhere, as Dr Brewer mentions, it’s been around for hundreds of years – World War I medics would even use it to treat bullet wounds on the battlefields.

Historically though, it’s been applied topically to the skin, rather than taken orally.

Turpentine is often used to clean paint brushes (Thinkstock/PA)

Most physicians wouldn’t endorse drinking turpentine, mainly because there are not yet any scientific, peer-reviewed studies that suggest it has any health benefits. Conversely, it will probably make you quite ill.

The National Toxicology Program in the US has reported that turpentine can cause rashes if applied to the skin, severe pain if it gets into your eyes and can cause nausea, vomiting and headaches if ingested. As it’s toxic to humans, drinking large amounts can also prove fatal.

Matt Durkin, a nutrition specialist at Simply Supplements, says that there’s no reason to put your health at risk, as there are already loads of evidence-based ways to improve digestive health, without resorting to turpentine.

“Ensuring you consume enough fluids and dietary fibre are two simple methods,” he says.

“Unless told otherwise, you should be aiming to consume 2-2.5 litres of fluids and 30 grams of fibre per day – so plenty of fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes and wholegrains.

“You can also improve gut health by consuming food items with live strands of bacteria, known as probiotics. These help the microbiome by introducing ‘friendly’ bacteria into the gut.”

Rather than self-medicating with potentially dangerous substances that have little to no evidence for their efficacy, Durkin stresses that we should, instead, seek medical advice if we have persistent digestive issues – as it could be the result of an underlying condition.

The bottom line? Leave the turpentine in the shed.

