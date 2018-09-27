12 cheaper alternatives to expensive foods

Swaps that'll support your pocket, without skimping on flavour.

Sometimes a recipe calls for an ingredient that, when you hit the shops, makes you recoil at the price.

Other times, you’re used to shelling out for a certain item, but aren’t aware there’s a more affordable alternative you just haven’t tried yet; one that’d make all the difference to your wallet, and yet taste practically the same.

Well, either way, here are a few economical substitutes to consider…

1. Berries

Fresh berries cost a fortune because they’re delicate to pack and ship. Frozen ones however, pack in the same nutrients and flavours for a fraction of the cost.

2. Parmesan

Don’t let purists convince you that nothing but certified Parmigiano-Reggiano will do. Grana Padano is an Italian hard cheese that grates and tastes almost exactly the same, and comes in much cheaper.

3. Panchetta

It’s costly – streaky bacon though? Not so much.

4. Kale

This isn’t a straight swap, we’re not about to try and convince you kale and broccolli are indistinguishable taste and texture-wise, they’re not. But, if you’re looking for an iron and nutrient hit that’s easier on your bank account, pick broccolli.

5. Salmon

Smoked or filleted, salmon is undoubtedly pricey. Swap for mackerel or sardines, which are both low-cost, yet high in omega-3 fatty acids.

6. Chips

Scrap ready-cut bagged chips in favour of a bag of new potatoes – slice into fries and bake with a little salt and olive oil.

7. Nuts

They’re a great go-to snack, but can be expensive. Try a handful of chickpeas (which are ridiculously cheap) roasted with spices instead.

8. Sour cream

Any dish that calls for creme fraiche or sour cream will be just as good with a dollop of plain supermarket own-brand Greek yoghurt.

9. Bottled olive oil

It tends to look super pretty in bottles, but scan the shelves and you’re likely to find huge tins of olive oil at a far more reasonable price point.

10. Pre-packaged chicken breasts

It’s much better value to buy a whole chicken and roast the lot.

11. Bagged salad

Often soggy and prone to rotting in the fridge, buy one whole loose iceberg lettuce instead.

12. Herbs in packets

A few fronds of mint for 70p? Herb prices can be outrageous, especially considering you can grow your own on your kitchen windowsill indefinitely for the price of one packet of seeds.

