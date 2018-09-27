How to party in Amsterdam as it's rumoured Harry and Meghan had a 'top-secret' weekend there

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to Vanity Fair, spent this weekend celebrating the launch of Soho House Amsterdam, the private members’ club’s latest venue.

There’s no photographic evidence, but apparently Harry and Meghan enjoyed dinner, cocktails and dancing alongside the likes of actors Eddie Redmayne, Luke Evans and Douglas Booth – and were in bed just after midnight.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Coach Core Awards at Loughborough University (PA)

While not all of us have access to a private members’ club – especially one that has a luxury in-house gym and sauna, cinema and rooftop pool – you can still enjoy a hedonistic mini-break to Amsterdam without hitting the red light district.

Here’s how…

For dinner…

If you’re into your seafood, Stork, found along the banks of the River IJ in a tree-lined former industrial loft, is a great spot to knock back oysters and dunk crab legs in lemon mayonnaise, while Jansz is all old world elegance – order the hangar steak or lobster risotto. A trip to De Kas, a restaurant in a huge glass greenhouse aglow with lights, is worth it for the location alone, but they grow all their own veg too, and the day’s menu is determined by the crops available.

For cocktails…

Feel as though you really are part of an illicit members’ club by ringing ahead to reserve a table at Door 74, a decadent speakeasy-style bar. For an elegant nook of a bar visit Tales & Spirits where the cocktails and punch come with stories (house special the ‘Fallen lady’, featuring Mozart dark chocolate liqueur and raspberry syrup, sounds particularly good). Alternatively, Tunes Bar inside the Conservatorium Hotel is ridiculously slick; order G&Ts across their signature transparent bar.

For dancing…

Something of an Amsterdam institution, OT301 is a space for artists, collaborators, concerts and club nights, covering everything from acid to drum & bass. Between gigs and regular techno, funk and soul nights, Sugarfactory is central and reliably fun, while Paradiso offers partying – whether you’re into pop, rock, garage or hip-hop – in an 18th century church.

© Press Association 2018