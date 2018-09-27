How to party in Amsterdam as it's rumoured Harry and Meghan had a 'top-secret' weekend there

27th Sep 18 | Lifestyle

The royals reportedly 'partied at Soho House' in the Netherlands' capital.

Night city view of Amsterdam, the Netherlands

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to Vanity Fair, spent this weekend celebrating the launch of Soho House Amsterdam, the private members’ club’s latest venue.

There’s no photographic evidence, but apparently Harry and Meghan enjoyed dinner, cocktails and dancing alongside the likes of actors Eddie Redmayne, Luke Evans and Douglas Booth – and were in bed just after midnight.

While not all of us have access to a private members’ club – especially one that has a luxury in-house gym and sauna, cinema and rooftop pool – you can still enjoy a hedonistic mini-break to Amsterdam without hitting the red light district.

Here’s how…

For dinner…

If you’re into your seafood, Stork, found along the banks of the River IJ in a tree-lined former industrial loft, is a great spot to knock back oysters and dunk crab legs in lemon mayonnaise, while Jansz is all old world elegance – order the hangar steak or lobster risotto. A trip to De Kas, a restaurant in a huge glass greenhouse aglow with lights, is worth it for the location alone, but they grow all their own veg too, and the day’s menu is determined by the crops available.

For cocktails…

View this post on Instagram

#talesandspirits #sundaypunch #amsterdam #pekoe #whatifmoment #cocktailsforyou #dradamsbitters #bulleit #champagne Hello Sunday! It’s a cold, beautiful winter’s day here in Amsterdam! Come join us at T&S tonight and warm up with our winter punch: “ Bulleit Bourbon, Laird’s Applejack, Pekoe Supreme Ceylon, Dilmah Cinnamon Spice syrup, cardamom & bergamot sherbet, apple elixir, fresh lemon juice, Dr. Adam’s Aphrodite bitters and topped off with Champagne! And for a little inspiration if you’re feeling lazy and slightly worn out from Saturday night.. a little poem for you: Adapted by T&S from Charles Baudelaire "Be Drunk" )1821-1867 “You have to be always drunk. That’s all there is to it—it’s the only way. So as not to feel the horrible burden of time that breaks your back and bends you to the earth, you have to be continually drunk. But on what? Wine, poetry. virtue, or Punch… as you wish. But be drunk. And if this cold winter Sunday, on the steps of a palace or the green grass of a ditch, in the mournful solitude of your room, you wake again, drunkenness already diminishing or gone, ask the wind, the wave, the star, the bird, the clock, everything that is flying, everything that is groaning, everything that is rolling, everything that is singing, everything that is speaking. . .ask what time it is and wind, wave, star, bird, clock will answer you: “It is time to be drunk! So as not to be the martyred slaves of time, be drunk, be continually drunk! On wine, on poetry, on virtue, or on Punch as you wish.”

A post shared by Talesandspirits (@tales.and.spirits) on

Feel as though you really are part of an illicit members’ club by ringing ahead to reserve a table at Door 74, a decadent speakeasy-style bar. For an elegant nook of a bar visit Tales & Spirits where the cocktails and punch come with stories (house special the ‘Fallen lady’, featuring Mozart dark chocolate liqueur and raspberry syrup, sounds particularly good). Alternatively, Tunes Bar inside the Conservatorium Hotel is ridiculously slick; order G&Ts across their signature transparent bar.

For dancing…

View this post on Instagram

CLUB/ @djvolvox last night! 🔥

A post shared by Sugar Factory (@sugarfactorynl) on

Something of an Amsterdam institution, OT301 is a space for artists, collaborators, concerts and club nights, covering everything from acid to drum & bass. Between gigs and regular techno, funk and soul nights, Sugarfactory is central and reliably fun, while Paradiso offers partying – whether you’re into pop, rock, garage or hip-hop – in an 18th century church.

