As Salad Cream keeps its name - here are some (controversial) meal ideas for fans of the condiment

As Salad Cream keeps its name - here are some (controversial) meal ideas for fans of the condiment27th Sep 18 | Lifestyle
Heinz have announced they won't be changing the name to Sandwich Cream after all.
Remember that crazy time in June when Heinz said Salad Cream was going to change to Sandwich Cream?
It may have made sense technically, after all, what maniac puts it on their salad? But condiment fans everywhere were up in arms anyway. After 104 years, we were all just pretty set on the name – and clearly we don’t like change.
After the backlash, the company carried out a survey and found that 87% of consumers wanted the original name to stay (we’re definitely judging you, other 13% by the way)
“We can’t ignore the will of the people,” says Joel Hughes from Heinz.
And all is right with the world again.
After so long, Salad Cream has sort of gained British institution status in the condiment world, so apart from in a sandwich with ham and cheese (the classic and the best) – what else can you add it to?
If you’re brave enough, try these controversial combinations…
Beans and Salad Cream on toast
Scotch egg and Salad Cream
Salad Cream topped crumpets
Added to scrambled eggs
Dip gyoza in it
Stirred into pasta
On soup
Or, shock horror, top a salad with it
