As Salad Cream keeps its name - here are some (controversial) meal ideas for fans of the condiment

Heinz have announced they won't be changing the name to Sandwich Cream after all.

Remember that crazy time in June when Heinz said Salad Cream was going to change to Sandwich Cream?

It may have made sense technically, after all, what maniac puts it on their salad? But condiment fans everywhere were up in arms anyway. After 104 years, we were all just pretty set on the name – and clearly we don’t like change.

After the backlash, the company carried out a survey and found that 87% of consumers wanted the original name to stay (we’re definitely judging you, other 13% by the way)

“We can’t ignore the will of the people,” says Joel Hughes from Heinz.

And all is right with the world again.

That’s one less worry for UK salad cream is not changing its name we can all sleep better tonight — I am the walrus (@davidcaplin46) September 27, 2018

Really pleased Heinz have kept the name ‘Salad Cream’ instead of changing it to ‘Sandwich Cream’ so that we Brits can pretend we’re being healthy when we cover our sandwich fillings in it. — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) September 27, 2018

After so long, Salad Cream has sort of gained British institution status in the condiment world, so apart from in a sandwich with ham and cheese (the classic and the best) – what else can you add it to?

If you’re brave enough, try these controversial combinations…

Beans and Salad Cream on toast

Scotch egg and Salad Cream

Salad Cream topped crumpets

Added to scrambled eggs

Dip gyoza in it

Stirred into pasta

On soup

Or, shock horror, top a salad with it

© Press Association 2018