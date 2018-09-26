As a beluga whale is spotted in the UK - where to see them in their native habitats

The white whales are usually found in Canada, Norway and Russia.

In what conservationists are calling an “astonishingly rare event” a beluga whale has been spotted swimming down the Thames Estuary for a second day.

First seen in Gravesend, Kent, rescue teams have been on standby in case the whale gets into danger. Experts are hoping the whale’s instincts will kick in and it will head out of the estuary, but at the moment, it’s swimming strongly and feeding.

Can't believe I'm writing this, no joke – BELUGA in the Thames off Coalhouse Fort @RareBirdAlertUK pic.twitter.com/6VtrJ1PVc6 — Dave Andrews (@iPterodroma) September 25, 2018

What are belugas and where are they usually found?

Belugas are really distinctive, being white and small, with unusually rounded heads and no dorsal fin (the one that sticks out of the water). Unlike other whales, they also have teeth and paddle-like flippers. The mammals weigh between one and 1.5 tonnes and measure between 13 to 20ft in length – which is pretty small for a whale.

Belugas are native to cold arctic and sub-arctic waters, which is why they have anatomical and physical characteristics that differ from other breeds – their bright white skin helps them blend into surrounding icebergs. The majority live off the coasts of Canada, Russia, Norway and Greenland, they’re prey for polar bears and killer whales but they’ve been hunted for centuries (and still are today) by some indigenous communities.

Belugas normally live together in groups (pods), they’re social and vocal communicators, using clicks and whistles, and mimic other sounds – which makes it even more strange that there’s a lone beluga in the Thames.

The beluga whale swimming in the Thames near Gravesend, Kent (Victoria Jones/PA)

How to see them in the wild

Sadly some beluga whales are held in captivity, their curious, playful nature and unusual appearance means people enjoy watching them, but they are surprisingly easy to find in the wild if you know where to look – there are 150,000 of them left. In the summer, they can sometimes be seen in their hundreds in bays and the mouths of rivers in some areas of Canada.

Manitoba, Canada

Lazy Bear Expeditions offer a 2-night tour of Churchill, Manitoba, for a chance to see all the action when 60,000 beluga whales (the highest concentration in the world) descend upon Hudson Bay. You can even add-on a kayak experience with the belugas if you want to get really close.

The Beluga Whale Dream Tour is from $550 CAD, excluding airfare. Book here.

St. Lawrence River, Québec

There are loads of boating tours to see beluga whales here, but Mer et Monde Ecotours offer seven-hour day trips to see belugas (as well as blue, fin and minke whales). It focuses around the Anse à la Cave, a good area for marine mammal observation.

The Whales of St. Laurence Full Day tour costs $123 CAD, excluding airfare. Book here.

Svalbard, Norway

For a European adventure, Northern Explorers offer a 7-day photography tour in the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, where there’s a good chance of spotting belugas. You’ll also be on the lookout for walruses, seals and even polar bears, as well as other whales like humpbacks and blue.

The Svalbard: Arctic Wildlife tour is 4,950 Euros, excluding flights to Norway. For dates and to book visit here.

© Press Association 2018