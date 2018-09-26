3 chic booze-free cocktail recipes from London's Redemption Bar

Want to skip the booze but not the style and substance? Try these imaginative virgin serves, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

Taking part in Macmillan Cancer Support’s Go Sober for October (gosober.org.uk), or just keen to scale back your alcohol intake? If you’re looking for inspiration to keep your taste buds happy, glamorous new recipe book Redemption Bar: Alcohol-Free Cocktails With Benefits, offers a refreshing new take on guilt-free mocktails to create at home.

Catherine Salway and Andrea Waters, founders of Redemption, one of London’s healthiest and trendiest bar restaurants serving vegan meals and sugar-free non-alcoholic drinks, have reinvented some of the classics to showcase how mocktails can be just as exciting, innovative and dazzling to the eye as the real deal.

Along with exploring the practice of shrubbing, a traditional technique that’s recently made a comeback in experimental cocktail bars, Waters and Salway have poured their best ideas into the book, so you can create something “truly magical with no toxins or temptations”.

Want to start experimenting for healthy happy hour? These three tantalising concoctions could be just the tonic for cocktail lovers who’ve pledged to abstain (if only for a few weeks) from their favourite pick-me-up, or anyone who wants to get extra creative behind the bar and cause a stir without touching a drop of the hard stuff.

Here’s how to toast teetotal time in style…

1. Cosmopolitan – aka Crantini

Miranda asked Carrie, “Why did we stop drinking cosmos?” And Carrie replied, “Because everyone else started.” The cosmo peaked as the most sophisticated New York accessory during the height of Sex And The City fame (we all drank millions of them) then they fell out of favour – probably after seeing the wrong end of one too many hen nights.

Here we share a very quick and easy cosmopolitan in our typical Redemption style: All the fuss and pizzazz; none of the bad stuff.

Prep 5 minutes, serves 1

Ingredients: 50ml cranberry juice, 4 teaspoons freshly squeezed orange juice, 4 teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice, 4 teaspoons Birch Syrup (see below), 100ml coconut water. Edible flowers to garnish.

Birch Syrup: Makes 900ml. This is the equivalent to a simple sugar syrup or gomme, used the world over to sweeten cocktails. We use xylitol and water to make ours and the result tastes the same. Place 500g xylitol and 500ml filtered water or mineral water in a small saucepan over a medium heat. Stir occasionally until the xylitol has fully dissolved. Cool slightly, then pour into a sterilised bottle and store in the fridge for up to a month.

Method: Half-fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the ingredients, shake vigorously and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with edible flowers because life is too short to be burning orange rind. Drink wearing heels without fear of falling over.

2. Rosemary and Pomegranate Fizz

Get seriously loved up with this romantic combination of pomegranate, a symbol of fertility and abundance, and fragrant rosemary, which has traditionally been used to represent marriage. Conscious coupling in a glass!

Prep 5 minutes, cook 10 minutes plus cooling time, serves 8

Ingredients: 400ml pomegranate juice, 4 sprigs rosemary, juice of half a lemon, 750ml alcohol-free sparkling wine. Chilled, pomegranate seeds and flowering rosemary sprigs to garnish.

Method: Pour the pomegranate juice into a small saucepan. Lightly bruise the rosemary by rubbing it between your fingers, and add it to the pan. Bring to the boil and reduce for 10 minutes, then add the lemon juice. Leave to cool, then strain and chill until ready to use.

Pour 30ml of the rosemary and pomegranate mixture into each champagne flute and top up with alcohol-free sparkling wine. Garnish each glass with a few pomegranate jewels and a rosemary sprig.

3. Frozen Pineapple Margarita

The pineapple is such a favourite item of ours at Redemption that we bought an antique chandelier in its image. The uniquely beautiful, dramatic structure of this fruit contains such a delightful, bright sweet ooziness.

In true Redemption style, you can drink several of these Frozen Pineapple Margaritas and you won’t have to hide under your sombrero from the embarrassment of getting your maracas out last night.

Prep 15 minutes, serves 4

Ingredients: 1kg small pineapple chunks, frozen, 250ml Quick Gingered Tepache (see below), juice of 4 fresh limes, 1/4 teaspoon Himalayan salt. Dried hibiscus flowers, Himalayan salt and 1 lime, cut into wedges to garnish.

Quick Gingered Tepache: Prep 15 minutes, ferment 48 hours, makes 1 litre. Tepache is a Mexican drink made from slightly fermented pineapple and it’s loaded with enzymes and vitamins. In Mexico, tepache is traditionally made using just the pineapple skin and core. Because these parts of the fruit are usually discarded we like to stick to tradition and minimise waste. You can, however, add some of the chopped fruit if you wish.

You’ll need 1 large ripe pineapple, 125ml maple syrup, 1 cinnamon stick, 50g fresh ginger, peeled and sliced, 1 litre filtered water. Wash the pineapple well, then peel off the skin and set aside. Cut the peeled fruit into quarters. Remove the core and set aside with the skin. Cut the rest of the pineapple into slices

or chunks and store either in the fridge to eat later, or pop into the freezer to use in smoothies.

Place the sliced core and skin in a large glass jar with the rest of the ingredients. Stir to combine, cover with a thin tea towel or cloth and secure with an elastic band or string. Allow the mixture to sit for 24 hours at room temperature.

Remove the white foam that will form, re-cover, and leave to ferment for a further 24 hours: Any longer and it will become slightly alcoholic, and

if you allow it to ferment beyond that period it will probably end up as pineapple vinegar. Strain and chill in the fridge before serving. It will keep for 2 weeks in the fridge.

Method: Chill four margarita glasses in the freezer for at least 10 minutes. Prepare the garnish by grinding together the dried hibiscus flowers and Himalayan salt and placing in a saucer or shallow dish. Set aside.

Put the frozen pineapple chunks, tepache, lime juice and Himalayan salt in a blender and blend until smooth. Run a wedge of lime around the rim of each glass and then dip the rim into the hibiscus salt. Scoop the frozen margarita into the glasses, being careful not to disturb the salty rim. Garnish with lime wedge. Optional: Get your maracas out.

Recipes extracted from Redemption Bar: Alcohol-free Cocktails With Benefits by Andrea Waters and Catherine Salway, photography by Catherine Gratwicke, published by Kyle Books, priced £9.35. Available now.

