Ben Miller: 'I don't know what I would have done without therapy'

Comedy actor Ben Miller talks to Gabrielle Fagan about the inspiration behind his debut children's book and how he keeps well, inside and out.

Ben Miller – one half of TV comedy duo Armstrong and Miller – will soon be back on the big-screen in Johnny English Strikes Back, alongside Rowan Atkinson.

But the actor, also known for his three-year stint as Detective Inspector Richard Poole in the BBC’s Death In Paradise and playing Colonel Lancaster in last year’s popular Paddington 2 movie, has another exciting project to celebrate: His new children’s book, The Night I Met Father Christmas.

Here, London-born Miller, 52, talks about his own mission to keep the magic of Christmas alive for his kids, making comedy, and how therapy made the world of difference in helping him through a tough patch…

I have decided to make a start on my Christmas cards early this year… #TheNightIMetFatherChristmas #FatherChristmasBeliever pic.twitter.com/Zo22iGJ2IV — Ben Miller (@ActualBenMiller) June 24, 2018

What inspired you to write your children’s book, The Night I Met Father Christmas?

“Being a father is amazing and I think believing in Father Christmas is one of the most magical things of childhood. I wanted it to last as long as possible for my children, Jackson, 12, Harrison, six, and Lana, three. But I realised when my son Jackson was nine that it might not be long before he stopped believing.

“I became passionate about giving him convincing answers to all the questions about the origin of Father Christmas – why he flies with reindeer, why he wears a red velvet suit, and how he gets around the world in a night. I drew for inspiration on all my favourite Christmas stories, like The Night Before Christmas and Elf.

ICYMI @ActualBenMiller revealed the cover for his magical middle grade #TheNightIMetFatherChristmas yesterday! If @DJTerrazzini's artwork isn't enough to make you a #FatherChristmasBeliever then we're not really sure what is! Isn't it beautiful 😍 pic.twitter.com/yAV2Thzv55 — S&S Children's UK (@simonkids_UK) July 2, 2018

“I think the book’s an entertaining, water-tight piece of Santa propaganda with brilliant illustrations! My boys love it, and Jackson hasn’t told me he doesn’t believe yet – maybe he’s worried he won’t get any presents if he does.”



What was it like filming Johnny English Strikes Again with Rowan Atkinson?

“Hilarious. Rowan is funny on and off screen, with a very wry way of looking at the world coupled with puzzled bemusement. He’s also incredibly polite and a real gentleman.

“As Angus Bough, his loyal sidekick and assistant spy, I sort all the admin like plane tickets and filing receipts which, weirdly, the real James Bond never seems to bother about.



“Johnny’s called out of retirement by MI7 after a hacker unveils the identities of all active British undercover agents. As we can’t use anything digital because of the attack, we rely on old gas-guzzling Aston Martin and make our calls from telephone boxes.

“While it’s great fun firing guns, I most enjoyed the creeping-around-spying bits. In one scene, we wear ridiculously huge ‘magnetic’ metal boots to walk up the side of a yacht and sneak on board to try to track down the villains.”

Ben Miller at the UK premiere of the first Johnny English film in 2003 (Ian West/PA)

Will you and Alexander Armstrong return to your comedy partnership?

“We’ve got things in the pipeline. We haven’t done anything since 2010, so it’s probably time for a return as we seem to operate on a five-year cycle. Alexander’s like my brother and we’re very close, which probably isn’t surprising, as over the years we’ve spent intense periods of time together when we’re doing a sketch show.

“We’re quite different. I’ve got a scientific background – I studied physics at Oxford and have written science books – and love the logical aspect of exploring comedy. Funnily enough, there seems to be a real crossover with science and comedy. Rowan [Atkinson] studied electrical engineering.



The Armstrong & Miller Show started on BBC1 on this day 10 years ago. https://t.co/kflq0qrvBM pic.twitter.com/pDkIoqJS35 — British Comedy Guide (@BritishComedy) October 26, 2017

“Maybe it’s because although humour is one of the strongest natural reactions we have, it’s also a very mysterious thing to work in. Often it’s about using logic to find out where the joke is, and then working on ways to maximise it.

“On a comedy set, a lot of time is spent doing that – it’s rather like golfers discussing the best play to play a shot. It takes ages, and then you’re off trying to capture that moment.”

How do you look after your health?

“I’m really into health and cycle a couple of times a week. I wear Lycra but I always put clothes on top because I’m a bit wary of being labelled a MAMIL (Middle Aged Man in Lycra), which is a bit tragic.



As undercarriage and elbow gently heal, here's the full #MapAMo story – including my liason with a car door. #Movember #Tweed pic.twitter.com/cQoOhcchSK — Ben Miller (@ActualBenMiller) November 18, 2016

“I cycled 100k in 2016 to support the men’s health charity Movember, which was tough as normally I only do around 30k rides. My dad died of prostate cancer, which also killed my grandfather, and that’s motivated me to take care of my fitness. I also have weights and boxing sessions twice a week at home with a personal trainer.”

You’ve spoken of having a mid-life crisis – how did you cope with that?

“My father died, and I got divorced in 2012. I don’t know what I would have done without the weekly therapy I had then. I was questioning myself, confronting my own mortality, and also had young children to care for. I knew I had to keep it all together but I kept having panic attacks. Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) was the most useful because it didn’t dig back into my past; instead it showed me ways to change my behaviour, which then makes you feel differently inside.

Ben Miller with his second wife, Jessica (Matt Crossick/PA)

“Nowadays I have a life coach, who I talk to mainly about work. Acting can be a confusing profession because you can put in lots of effort and not see any reward, and then feel you’re not putting in a lot and get lots of recognition.

I’m also a frustrated rock star and play guitar and drums, which I find relaxing.”

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

“Be present in the moment and turn up. That’s not as easy as it sounds, but it’s really true because it’s about valuing things and putting 100% effort into where you are in your life. My wife and children are great anchors who keep me grounded.”

The Night I Met Father Christmas by Ben Miller, illustrations by Daniela Jaglenka Terrazzini, is published by Simon & Schuster, priced £12.99. Available November 1.

Johnny English Strikes Again is released in cinemas on Friday, October 5.

