7 things every college fresher should know how to cook

25th Sep 18 | Lifestyle

You can't survive on cheesy chips alone...

Group of friends at the kitchen

It’s totally doable to exist on takeout, pizza, ready meals and food parcels from home for three years, but your university food-life becomes way more interesting and affordable if you can knock up a few dishes from scratch yourself.

Even the most kitchen-averse student should be able to handle these…

1. Baked potato
Cheap and versatile, fork over a baking potato, then stick it in the oven for an hour at 180C (or in the microwave for 15 minutes, followed by 10 minutes to crisp up in the oven). Then top with anything you have to hand, e.g. beans (actually very nutritious) and cheese; sweetcorn, butter and stir-fried kale; tuna and mayo; chopped boiled egg; grilled bacon and onions – literally anything goes.

 
 
 
2. Stir fry
Buy noodles. Buy chicken or tofu. Buy a pack of stir fry veg – but then jazz it up with a homemade sauce. Satay is just a combo of onion, garlic, chilli and peanut butter loosened up with a cup of water. Your housemates will be impressed.

3. Omelette
If you have two eggs, a pan and some odds and ends of cheese, you have a meal. Beat the eggs, swirl them around a pan with a knob of butter and cook on a medium heat until set; while still wobbly, grate on the cheese and fold in half, and eat. Tomatoes and ham welcome too.

4. Sausages and veg
Can’t be bothered to go to the effort of making mash? Pop a packet of sausages in a big dish, followed by a couple of quartered onions, a diced courgette or two, three peppers halved, some cubed potatoes and drizzle the lot with oil. Leave in the oven until the potatoes are soft and the sausages golden.

 
 
 
5. Soup
At least one person in your shared kitchen will have an electric handmixer -commandeer it to make soup. Chop and fry any veggies you have to hand until soft (an onion is basically mandatory, but then add any root veggies, which are cheap and always make for good soup), stir in hot stock (from a cube is fine), chuck in some dried spices (cumin, paprika), cook through and thicken up with red lentils or a potato if needs be, blitz until smooth and serve with bread and butter. Freeze half and it’ll go a lot further than a can of Heinz.

6. Pesto pasta
All you need is a jar of your favourite pesto, a pasta shape of some kind and a pan of salted boiling water. Feel free to add diced courgettes or sweet potato for bonus nutrition points.

 
 
 
7.  Risotto
It always looks fancier than it is, and you don’t even have to buy risotto rice, basmati works too. Start by frying off an onion in a hunk of butter, throw in 75g rice and stir to coat. Pour in a small glass of wine (you’ll definitely have some lying around), and then keep adding hot stock and stirring until the rice is plump but still a little nutty. Top with cheese, black pepper and pop in a handful of frozen peas for a bit of greenery. Doddle.



