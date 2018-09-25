Thomas Cook have commissioned Insta-ready backdrops for one of their hotels

Cook's Club Crete now has three murals for social media photo shoots.

Much more than merely an opportunity to relax and unwind, holidays now provide an opportunity to beef up Instagram feeds. In fact, some people even admit it’s the prime driver for choosing a destination; according to a survey by Thomas Cook, more than 50% of 18 to 24-year-olds say they consider social media posts during the holiday booking process.

Keen to give their customers some colourful backdrops to play with, Thomas Cook has commissioned three artists to create murals at their Cook’s Club hotel in Crete – and the results are pretty impressive…

Get ready to shine

Mark Walters with his artwork (Thomas Cook/PA)
It’s hard not to feel happy when you’re bathed in sunshine – and even if the clouds do temporarily cover Crete, rays permanently shine from two artworks by British artist Mark Walters.

It’s a wrap

Cook's Club Crete Normski artist collaboration (Thomas Cook/PA)
Sometimes size is everything – particularly when it comes to the large-scale mural by Ukrainian artist Sergiy Tsymbaliuk (aka Normski). His 13-metre piece features a woman wrapped in a towel; he says it represents the fun of holidays with the comfort of the towel acting as a metaphor for a safe place.

Inspired by nature

Miyuki Okada's pretty picture of flowers and dolphins (Thomas Cook/PA)
Fans of the natural world will love the images of dolphins and delphiniums featured in Japanese-born artist Miyuki Okada’s piece. The reason for the combo? The name of the flower, which is native to the Eastern Mediterranean, shares the same language roots as the word dolphin.

Thomas Cook plan to open 10 more Cook’s Club properties in 2019, in destinations such as Majorca, Turkey, Greece and Italy.

[PIC] This cosy knit from Penneys is PERFECT for the chilly weather