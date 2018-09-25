The Game of Thrones sets will be turned into tourist attractions in Northern Ireland

The finale will be on our screens next year, but that doesn't mean you need to say goodbye to the award-winning HBO series.

For a decade, Game of Thrones has been been filmed across locations in Northern Ireland – and next year, fans will be able to visit the actual sets for the very first time.

Once filming has finished for the final series, the ‘Game of Thrones Legacy’ project can begin, with plans to be able to visit several standing sets for locations like Winterfell, Castle Black in Magheramorne and Kings Landing.

King’s Landing as seen in the show (HBO/PA)

You’ll be able to totally immerse yourself in the world of Westeros, and HBO promise the experience will be on a scale and scope bigger than anything fans have seen before. Although there’s no news yet about whether you’ll bump into Jon Snow or Daenerys Targaryen on set.

(HBO/PA)

The Northern Ireland landscapes, coastlines and mountains were a huge inspiration for makers of the show and will provide a stunning backdrop for the sets.

The Stark family’s home of Winterfell (HBO/PA)

Celebrating the work of the GoT creative team and crew, each location will also have exhibitions of preserved Game of Thrones costumes, props, weapons, art files, set decorations and models.

(HBO/PA)

(HBO/PA)

Of course, as it’s GoT, the experience is bound to be breathtaking – it’s interactive and promises the ‘digital wizardry’ the HBO series is known for.

(HBO/PA)

“We look forward to opening the gates and sharing the excitement of stepping inside these amazing sets with Game of Thrones fans from around the world,” says Jeff Peters at HBO.

“The opportunity to celebrate Northern Ireland’s pivotal role in the life and legacy of the show, and share its culture, beauty and warmth, is also a huge inspiration behind these legacy projects.”

(HBO/PA)

The project is ‘tentatively’ set to launch in 2019, but we bet it’ll be worth the wait.

