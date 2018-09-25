3 epic travel destinations for students on a shoestring

Want more Insta-bang for your buck? StudentUniverse recommends the travel destinations where your precious funds goes further.

If you’re a student, the world really is your oyster. With more time and energy than those stuck in nine to five employment, the possibilities for travel are endless – in theory, at least. The only sticking point is cash, or a lack of it.

But choose destinations carefully and pounds can last a lot longer.

Travel experts StudentUniverse have selected their top choices for budget-savvy travellers – and even if you happen to be a more mature student of life, the suggestions could prove useful.

1. Cambodia



Angkor Wat (Thinkstock/PA)

Current exchange Rate: 1 British pound = 5,334.04 Cambodian Riel

Price of a coffee: A cappuccino costs around £1.53.

Why go: This is a top hangout for travellers, with an array of golden beaches and colourful markets. The highlight of any itinerary is the Angkor Wat temple complex, the largest religious monument in the world. Built in the early 12th century, it took 30 years to complete.

How to do it: Explore Bangkok, Siem Reap and Battambang on the 14-day Ultimate Cambodian Adventure. Cycle through Angkor Wat, wander the streets of Phnom Penh, or explore the Irrawaddy in search of river dolphins. From £969 per person. Multiple departures throughout the year. Flights extra.

2. Brazil



Rio De Janeiro (Thinkstcok/PA)

Current exchange Rate: 1 British Pound = 5.51688 Brazilian Real

Cost of a meal out: A restaurant meal for one costs from £3.68.

Why go: A great base for exploring South America, this enormous country has variety of landscapes – ranging from the Amazon jungle to the wetlands of the Pantanal. But it’s the friendly, party-loving people that really make Brazil fun. Even outside carnival time, cities such as Rio and Salvador are full of energy.

How to do it: Wander the cobblestone streets of colonial Paraty, live it up in Rio de Janeiro, marvel at the thundering Iguazu Falls, look for jaguars in the Brazilian Pantanal and sip caipirinhas on the beach. The 15-day Wonders of Brazil tour costs from £1,899 per person. Multiple departures in October, November and December this year. Flights extra.

3. Turkey



Uchisar cave city in Cappadocia (Thinkstcok/PA)

Current exchange Rate: 1 British pound = 8.0222 Turkish Lira

Cost of a local beer: Prices start from £1.80.

Why go: With its beautiful scenery, historic cities and irresistable turquoise coastlines, Turkey is the perfect destination for a proper holiday. The food – which involves much more than a kebab – is also excellent.

How to do it: Visit iconic cities such as Troy, Istanbul and Gallipoli on the 15-day Ultimate Turkey Adventure. Sail along the coast in a traditional Turkish gulet boat, observe the crumbling remains of ancient Greek cities, visit the cave cities of Cappadocia and swim in clear, warm waters. From £1,099 per person, departing May 25, 2019. Flights extra.

StudentUniverse’s top tips for making sure you get the best for your money when travelling…

1. Shop around for the best exchange rates and don’t leave changing your travel money until the last minute.

2. Do your homework and make sure you can use your cards abroad without being stung by hefty fees.

3. Always use local currency. If you have the option of paying – or withdrawing cash – in pounds rather than the local currency, always say no.

